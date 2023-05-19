Bray Wanderers up to third after win over Kerry

Kerry FC 0 Bray Wanderers 2

Kerry FC failed to build on last week’s first win of the season away in Athlone when they conceded two second half goals against Bray Wanderers in this SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division game played at a packed Mounthawk Park. The win sees Bray move up to third while Kerry FC still await their first home win.

After a nervous opening ten minutes Kerry FC warmed to the task and finished the half the stronger side forcing a succession of corners that Bray Wanderers were glad to defend and the sides retired without scoring a goal.

But Bray Wanderers almost got off to a dream start when Ronan Teahan was dispossessed in midfield and Ger Shortt raced into the Kerry box but drilled his shot across keeper Aaron O’Sullivan but also wide of the target.

The home side began to create chances and Kelliher had a header saved by Alex Moody. But Wanderers responded and a Max Murphy corner was headed behind by Dane Massey.

Kerry FC put some sweeping moves together with Sean McGrath and Ronan Teahan creating a number of chances as Kerry forced three corners in a row with Sean McGrath heading over and right on the stroke of half time, a Gaxha corner was blocked before Kevin Williams shot wide under pressure.

The game came to life in the 51st minute when Darren Carven raided down the right before whipping a vicious shot across keeper Aaron O’Sullivan, who managed to only parry the ball into the path of Harry Groome who finished to the Kerry FC net.

It was almost 2-0 a minute later when Ben Feeney got on the end of a free in the box but keeper O’Sullivan saved low down at his right hand post. Kerry FC had strong claims for a penalty turned down after it appeared Nathan Gleeson was felled in the box in the 65th minute but the referee waved play on.

But there was little debate when Bray Wanderers were awarded one when Murphy floated in a free kick and Ryan Kelliher handled it in the box. This allowed Ben Feeney to tuck the resultant penalty low to O’Sullivan’s left and at 2-0 in was game over.

KERRY FC: O’Sullivan; Barrett, Aladesanusi, Williams, Vasiu, McGrath (McCarthy 75), Teahan (O’Reilly 70), Silong; Gleeson (Amechi 70), Kelliher, Gaxha.

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Murphy, Omorehiomwan, Webster (Hudson 66), Massey (O’Sullivan 84); Lovic, Groome, Craven (Farrell 75), Davis (Thompson 66), Shortt (Knight 84), Feeney.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.