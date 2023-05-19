Drogheda defeat Rovers to knock them off the top of the table 

Shamrock Rovers 1 Drogheda United 2

Drogheda United proved Shamrock Rovers’ bogey side yet again as the champions were knocked off the top of the table in this classic smash-and-grab raid at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers have now failed to beat Drogheda in their last five league meetings as a first win in eight games for Kevin Doherty’s side ruined Stephen Bradley’s 300th game in charge of the Hoops.

While ending Rovers' 13-match unbeaten run, the win keeps Drogheda five points above Cork City in the relegation play-off spot.

Though Rovers began on the front foot it was the visitors who had the first shot in anger just three minutes in.

Skipper Gary Deegan laid off Aaron McNally’s ball in from the left for Dayle Rooney to bring a comfortable save from Leon Pohls.

Rovers responded within two minutes, Graham Burke annoyed with himself for drilling wide from just outside the box following Neil Farrugia’s surging run.

Frantic defending then prevented Rovers taking the lead on 13 minutes.

Richie Towell treaded Farrugia through with Colin McCabe depriving the winger a 24th birthday goal with a parry save.

The danger remained as Rory Gaffney got to the loose ball only to see his effort brilliantly cleared off the line by Aaron McNally.

Rovers continued to dominate the ball as Drogheda worked tenaciously to contain them.

Further diligent defending frustrated Rovers just before the half hour. Jack Byrne and Towell carved the opening on the right to set up Burke whose drive was deflected out for a corner off Conor Keeley.

A combination of Emmanuel Adegboyega and McCabe then kept out Trevor Clarke’s chip after Byrne’s audacious hooked through ball.

The pressure mounted as McCabe had to push a deflected Byrne shot round a post from Gaffney’s pull back.

The visitors had yet another let off on 42 minutes when Ryan Brennan cleared Clarke’s header off the line following good work again at the end line by Gaffney.

For all their dominance, Rovers were then stunned to find themselves behind from a counter attack a minute before the interval.

Striker Freddie Draper raced onto Keeley’s long clearance to outfox Sean Hoare before curling a low left-foot shot into the far corner of the net for the 18-year-old Lincoln City loanee’s fourth goal of the season.

Continuing to enjoy plenty of the ball, Rovers nonetheless huffed and puffed on the resumption before falling a second goal behind on 57 minutes.

And what a fine team goal it was as Drogheda played it out from the back with six passes before Deegan sent Luke Heeney away on the right.

The cross was sublime as it arced into Rooney who held off Farrugia to shoot home.

Rovers resumed their dominance of the ball as they chased the game.

Towell scooped over the top before McCabe produced terrific saves from Burke and Gaffney.

Hope arrived on 79 minutes when Gaffney scooped home the rebound from Towell’s shot.

But as they did throughout the night, Drogheda dug deep to hold on.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls; Hoare (Kenny, 56), Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, O’Neill, Towell, Clarke (Kavanagh, 82); Byrne; Burke, Gaffney.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Heeney, Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally; Grimes (Feely, 76), Deegan, Brennan, Rooney; Markey; Draper.

REFEREE: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 5,157