Four-star Waterford rout sorry Finn Harps

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Finn Harps 0 Waterford FC 4 Parsons 25 Coughlan 30, 74 (pen) McMenamy 63

Alan Reynolds' Waterford FC side recorded a comprehensive win over Finn Harps on Friday night to maintain their grip on second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Waterford's Ronan Coughlan added two to his already impressive goal tally in this encounter while Dean McMenamy netted his first as Finn Harps remain grounded in 9th place after four consecutive defeats.

The visitors were quick out of the blocks at Finn Park and only the crossbar denied them during the opening stages with Barry Baggley seeing his strike bounce down onto the line.

Waterford broke the deadlock in the 25th minute as Connor Parsons found the net from close range after his strike partner, Ronan Coughlan, had forced Tim Heimer into a superb save.

That advantage was doubled just five minutes later with Coughlan on the scoresheet for the 17th time this season. He needed a couple of touches to set himself up before coolly placing the ball into the bottom left corner.

It was one-way traffic and the scoreline could have been added to before half-time but for the exploits of Tim Heimer while the woodwork made another appearance to deny Shane Griffin.

Finn Harps looked a different side at the start of the second-half and an audible gasp from the home crowd in the 53rd minute illustrated just how close Sean O'Donnell came to reducing the deficit with a close range header.

Just five minutes later, that Harps fightback suffered a blow as they were reduced to ten men with Daithi McCallion getting his second yellow of the afternoon.

Fast forward another five minutes and Waterford stretched their lead to three as Dean McMenamy unleashed a powerful shot into the top right corner, beyond the grasp of Heimer.

Waterford played at a canter and bagged their fourth goal from the spot in the final twenty minutes as Coughlan made no mistake from 12 yards for his 18th of the campaign after Parsons was fouled in the area.

Finn Harps: Heimer; Porter (Duffy 78), McCallion, Cowan, McMonagle; Baba, Mashigo (Jordan 59), Keogh; Harris (Da Silva ht), Flood, O'Donnell.

Waterford FC: Martin; Burke (Sobowale ht), O'Keeffe, Cantwell (Nolan 78), Phillips; McMenamy, Idowu (Aouachria 71), Griffin (Oluwa 78), Baggley; Parsons (Clarke 78), Coughlan.

Referee: Oliver Moran(Dublin).