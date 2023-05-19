Derry top the table as they ease past UCD

DERRY CITY 4 U.C.D. 0

DERRY City returned to the summit of the Premier Division following this demolition of basement side, UCD at a packed Brandywell Stadium.

Ruaidhri Higgins troops took full advantage of Shamrock Rovers' surprise defeat by Drogheda, the UCD students having failed to deal with Derry's persistence, particularly during the second half.

As the scoreline suggests, it was a dominant display by Ruaidhri Higgins' troops, College struggling throughout the first half, failing to make any impression on the Derry goal.

UCD keeper, Kian Moore, certainly played his part in keeping the scoreline close having made a series of top draw saves to keep the students in the game.

Supported by another capacity attendance, Derry deservedly moved into the driving seat after 12 minutes.

A slick move on the left saw Will Patching set Michael Duffy on his way and his delivery to the back post fell perfectly for the well placed Jordan McEneff who headed home from close range, his six strike of the season and Derry's leading marksman.

Moore did well to parry a curling short from Patching in the 22nd minute before diving low to turn another shot from Duffy around his post as the home side continued to press.

And McEneff went close to doubling the home side's lead minutes from half-time but having cut in from the right, he flashed his shot across the face of goal and wide.

During injury time at the end of the first half Duffy was unfortunate when his blistering shot cannoned off the back of a defender, the ball diverted over the crossbar at the expense of a corner.

And UCD were not helped by the loss of Jesse Dempsey and Samuel Clarke due to injuries during opening period.

Five minutes after the break, College were in trouble when Derry doubled their lead when Duffy took full advantage of a skillful back flick from Patching, the winger lashing the ball high into the UCD net with an angled drive.

And Derry then put the game to bed in the 65th minute when Duffy netted another superb goal.

Brandon Kavanagh launched a high ball up the left wing and Duffy's electrifying pace saw him scamper clear to simply lob the ball over the head of Moore giving the keeper no chance.

UCD's Adam Wells netted a consolation strike in the 76th minute, the defender turning the ball home from close range as the Derry defence failed to clear their lines in a crowded penalty area.

Derry substitute, Mattie Ward, made it 4-0 when he latched onto Ryan Graydon's cross, sliding the ball home at the back post.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Coll, McJannet, Doherty (McEleney, h/t); Dummigan (Graydon, 66), McEneff; Kavanagh (Diallo, 67) Patching (O'Reilly, 80), Duffy (Ward, 74); McGonigle (Patton, 74).

UCD: Moore; Gallagher (Gallagher, 77), Keaney, Wells, Dempsey (Higgins, 27); Norris, Clarke (Bolton, 35), O'Regan (O'Brien, 66), Nolan (Alonge, 77), Behan; Doyle.

REFEREE: Eoghan O'Shea.