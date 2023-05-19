Sam Curtis header seals derby bragging rights for Pat's

Shelbourne FC 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Sam Curtis’s second half header proved enough for Saint Patrick’s Athletic to emerge victorious in a dramatic Dublin derby in front of the Virgin Media cameras, as Damien Duff’s charges saw their unbeaten run stop at eight.

It’s now three wins from four for interim boss Jon Daly, who is doing his chances of nabbing the position on a full time basis no harm, as his side battled to a huge three points in hostile surroundings.

As expected tackles flew in early on, with a few yellow-card worthy challenges allowed to slide, as referee Paul McLoughlin did his best to let the game flow.

As both evenly matched teams exchanged strikes from distance early on, it wasn’t until midway through the first of the tense affair that the deadlock went closest to being broken.

Talented youngster Ben McCormack picked up a quick free-kick and from 25-yards out struck a beautiful effort that looked destined for the top corner but clipped Conor Kearns’ crossbar.

Having a relatively quiet game by his own very high standards Chris Forrester, often dropping deep into a quarterback role to dictate play, went close to scoring a goal of the season contender on the stroke of half-time. The enigmatic midfielder almost caught Kearns off his line with a Beckham-esque strike from the halfway line.

The visitors made a slight reshuffle in formation at half-time in a bid to grab a valuable three points, reverting to a three at the back in order to get star man Forrester further up the pitch.

The move almost paid dividends ten minutes in when Forrester found burst to the edge of the area and curled a low effort into the far corner, brilliantly turned away by Kearns and on the follow up with the goal at his mercy, Eoin Doyle saw his rebound hit off Shane Griffin’s back and over the bar.

From the resulting corner, Ireland under-21 star Sam Curtis showed his aerial prowess once again, this time in the opposing area, powering home his header from Jake Mulraney’s delivery, sending the sold out away section of 850-strong Saints supporters delirious.

The bandaged hat-trick hero of the previous week Jack Moylan spurned a great chance to get his side level. Having been played through on goal by substitute Jad Hakiki, Moylan looked to cut back onto his right foot as he entered the box, only to see his chance eventually snuffed out.

The hosts battled desperately to salvage a point and with just three minutes remaining, some sections of the home fans thought their side had gotten level when Moylan floated a delightful cross to the back post, but substitute Kyle Robinson - with his first touch since his introduction - headed down into the side netting spurning a golden opportunity to salvage a point.

Shels have another huge Dublin derby on the horizon as they make the short trip to Dalymount Park to face high flying Bohemians, whilst the Athletic welcome Dundalk to Inchicore as the intriguing battle for Europe heats up.

Shelbourne FC: Kearns, Wilson, Griffin, Byrne (Robinson, 85’), Wilson (Ledwidge, 85’), Farrell, Coyle (McManus, 66’), Lunney, Caffrey (Hakiki, 59’), Smith, Moylan.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness, Sjoberg (McGrath, 78’), Curtis, Grivosti, Breslin, Lennon, McCormack (Timmermans, 70), Murphy (Doyle, 70’), Mulraney (McClelland, 85’), Forrester, Doyle (Carty, 85’)

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).