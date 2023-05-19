Honours even as Cobh twice fight back to draw with Athlone

Cobh Ramblers 2 Athlone Town 2

Cobh Ramblers and Athlone Town couldn’t be separated on Friday night, as the Town fought back twice from a goal down to earn a point at St Colman’s Park.

It was a cagey affair in the early stages, with Cobh having the better chances. Wilson Waweru and Conor Drinan combined to set up the latter, but the Ramblers winger couldn’t keep his effort down.

It only took the hosts a further three minutes to take the lead, as Waweru cleverly passed the ball off to Luke Desmond, who was poised on the edge of the box. The midfielder curled it excellently into the roof of the net in the 25th minute.

Athlone fought back after going one down, as Frantz Pierrot’s strong effort from a tight angle forced Lee Steacy to turn it behind the goal. Ramblers failed to deal with the subsequent corner, as the ball fell to Pierrot, and the Haitian made no mistake, finishing into the bottom corner.

Cobh responded well though and took the lead once again on the eve of the half, as Conor Drinan rose high to score a brilliant header into the top corner from Tiernan O’Brien’s cross.

The Town almost got an equaliser through half-time substitute Adam Lennon, as he found space to shoot just outside the six-yard box, but his effort cannoned off the post.

The visitors did eventually find a leveller, as Matthew Leal’s long-range effort was saved by Rams goalkeeper Steacy, but he spilled the ball into his own net.

Liam Kervick almost won it for the hosts in additional time, as he made a superb run into the box, but his shot nudged off the post and wide of the target.

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; McCarthy, Frahill, Lyons, Waweru (Hegarty 88), Drinan (Kervick 80), O’Sullivan Connell, Desmond, Holland (Osorio 84), O’Brien, Abbott.

ATHLONE TOWN: Velikin, Fuentes Rodriguez, van Geenen (Duffy 84), Hickey, Connolly, Pierrot, Dolia (Lennon HT), Abdikadir, Campion-Hinds, Zubkov (Kavanagh 63), Leal (McGlone 75).

Referee: R Matthews.