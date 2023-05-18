Aaron Ramsdale signs new Arsenal deal until 2026

The England international has established himself as a key figure at the Emirates
Aaron Ramsdale has committed his long-term future to Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 17:39
George Sessions

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new contract with the club.

The England international has established himself as a key figure at the Emirates since he joined from Sheffield United in 2021.

Ramsdale’s previous terms were due to expire in 2025 and this new deal is set to run until 2026 with Arsenal holding the option to extend it by a further year, the PA news agency understands.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract.

“The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

“It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”

Aaron Ramsdale has been in fine form for Arsenal this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Ramsdale has made 39 appearances for Arsenal this season and kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions.

Sporting Director Edu added: “It’s great that we’ve agreed and completed a new contract with Aaron.

“We have enjoyed so many positive moments from Aaron’s performances in his two years with us and are looking forward to many more.

“We must also remember that Aaron is still very young, so there is still a lot more to come from him, as we continue to build with our young foundations.”

