Ireland taught harsh lesson by Poland in U17 Euro opener

Ike Orazi gave Colin O'Brien's side an early lead but the Polish showed their quality in the end.
TOUGH START: Jake Grante of Republic of Ireland, left, and Stanley Ashbee after their side's defeat. Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Sportsfile

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 17:37
John Fallon

POLAND…5 (Mateusz Skoczylas 13, 49, Dominik Szala 44, Karol Borys 54, Szymon Kądziołka 65) IRELAND…1 (Ike Orazi 4)

Ireland were taught a harsh lesson in their Euro U17 finals opener, finding themselves outmuscled and outclassed by a powerful Polish unit despite a roaring start.

Colin O’Brien’s side were in dreamland in Budapest when Ike Orazi applied a poacher’s finish after only four minutes but their joy was short-lived as the Poles completely dominated thereafter, scoring five times and twice hitting the woodwork.

All is not lost, as with two of the four nations from the pool progressing to the quarter-finals, four points from the games against Wales on Saturday and tournament hosts Hungary next Tuesday should see them advance.

Mateusz Skoczylas cancelled out Orazi’s opener on 13 minutes by raiding down the right past Stanley Ashbee and drilling the ball past Jason Healy.

Slack marking from a free allowed Dominik Szala to head Poland into an interval lead before they hit two more on 49 and 54 minutes through Skoczylas and Karol Borys.

Substitute Szymon Kądziołka made it 5-1 on 65 with another long-range drive and, while Danny McGrath and Mason Melia went close to scoring consolations, it was the Poles who finished strongest, with the crossbar denying Kądziołka a sixth.

POLAND: M Piekutowski; D Szala, I Orlikowski, J Krzyzanowski; K Kolanko, K Borys, Igor Brzyski, F Rejczyk, F Wolski; O Tomczyk, Mateusz Skoczylas.

IRELAND: J Healy; K Harnett (M Moore 46), J Grante, S Ashbee, C O’Sullivan; F Turley, D McGrath; L Kehir (R Akachukwu 56), N Rasi (M Murray 71), I Ozari (N Okuson 56); M Melia.

Referee: Atilla Karaoglan (Turkey).

