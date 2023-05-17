Three key factors: Can Real keep Haaland quiet, will Pep overthink, who will win the battle Junior or Grealish?

MAN CITY V REAL MADRID - 3 KEY FACTORS

Can Real Madrid keep Erling Haaland quiet for a second time?

The build up to the first leg was dominated by the question of how the Spaniards would handle the Haaland who had scored 18 goals in his 12 previous appearances ahead of the trip to the Bernabeu Stadium. The answer came in the form of an outstanding display by Antonio Rudiger who shackled the forward so effectively that the 52-goal Norway international touched the ball just 21 times and was limited to just a couple of fleeting glimpses of goal during the closely fought game.

Pep Guardiola congratulated the Real Madrid defender on his display but was quick to point out this is the 22-year-old’s first experience of a Champions League semi-final while also making it clear he expects the dynamics of the contest to shift at the Etihad Stadium and for his forward to have more of an impact on the game. Rudiger and the rest of the Real defence will undoubtedly have something to say about that.

Will Pep overthink it again?

Guardiola got in there first. Asked yesterday how he will engineer a better performance in the second leg he said “I’m not overthinking tomorrow, don’t worry guys.”

The City manager has a history of springing a surprise in big European games, leading to accusations he has too often tried to be too clever. He went into the Champions League final with Chelsea with an out of form Raheem Sterling, Oleksandar Zinchenko at left-back and, most significantly, no holding midfielder while Rodri and Joao Cancelo remained unused substitutes as City lost 1-0.

Guardiola’s team selection and tactical rethink in the quarter-final defeat against Lyon three years ago was similarly criticised and his comment yesterday confirmed the Catalan is well aware of the charges levelled against him.

It’s one thing out-thinking the opponent, quite another over-thinking your approach and against a team as talented and experienced as Ancelotti’s, any signs of a lack of cohesion will almost certainly be punished.

Which winger will make his mark on the tie - Vinicius Junior or Jack Grealish?

Vinicius Junior lived up to billing in the first leg, scoring a superb opening goal that showed why he is regarded as arguably the most exciting talent in world football right now. Tellingly though, the Brazilian made his biggest impact when he moved into a more central position and he had far less success out wide where his absorbing battle with City right-back Kyle Walker was one of the most intriguing sub-plots in the game. The pair will go head to head again tonight and Walker’s ability to stifle the South American’s threat will be key to City’s hopes.

On the opposite flank, Grealish created a succession of chances as he repeatedly got the better of Dani Carvajal, the Real right-back. And for the City winger, tonight’s meeting offers the opportunity to draw a line under last season’s semi-final meeting between the two teams when Grealish missed two good chances to settle the tie in his side’s favour.