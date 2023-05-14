LOI previews: Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's set for derby battle

The League of Ireland’s four European qualifiers meet on Monday night, with the clash between new league leaders Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium the pick of the pair (8pm).

A slow start by the four-in-a-row chasing champions, taking seven games to win, is a distant memory as Friday’s 3-0 win at UCD leapfrogged them above Bohemians, who lost at home to Derry City.