LOI previews: Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's set for derby battle

The League of Ireland’s four European qualifiers meet on Monday night, with the clash between new league leaders Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium the pick of the pair (8pm).
A slow start by the four-in-a-row chasing champions, taking seven games to win, is a distant memory as Friday’s 3-0 win at UCD leapfrogged them above Bohemians, who lost at home to Derry City.
St Pat’s themselves have regained form too, wins under interim boss Jon Daly over Cork City and Drogheda United lifting them to sixth, and they are reinforced by the return from suspension of ex-Rovers striker Eoin Doyle.
“Tallaght is a difficult ground to go but the flipside is we must have the belief that we can cause Rovers problems,” proclaimed Daly. “We’ve good players that can pose an attacking threat and score goals, impacting in a positive manner, so that’ll be needed to get something out of the game. All four of the Rovers goals in the 2-2 draw and 2-0 defeat punished us by scoring from distance, making it important to keep tight on their players to stop them.”
It’s second against fourth at the Ryan McBride Brandywell as Derry City welcome Dundalk (7.45pm). While City are just two points behind Rovers, they’ve yet to string back-to-back wins together on the synthetic surface, losing more games (three) than recording victories (two) from the seven home games this term.
These two games were brought forward in the schedule to free up space for when their European competitions commitments begin in July.