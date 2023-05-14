Ilkay Gundogan double helps move Man City a step closer to title

EVERTON 0 MAN CITY 3

Erling Haaland continued his one-man assault on English football’s goalscoring records but an important win at Goodison was a timely reminder of Ilkay Gundogan’s importance to the Manchester City cause.

The German international broke open a tight contest at relegation-threatened Everton with two goals and an assist in 14 minutes, either side of half-time, as City edged closer a fifth league title in six years.

Gundogan appears to be heading out of the Etihad this summer, with Barcelona his likely destination when his contract runs out with the reigning champions.

But, having scored the two goals that beat Leeds last weekend, the goal-scoring midfielder is clearly in the mood to leave in style as City chase the treble.

On his 300th appearance for the club, Gundogan opened the scoring with an incredible finish that had to be rewatched on replay to believe.

Riyad Mahrez’s 37th minute cross floated into the Everton area and, back to goal, Gundogan controlled the ball on his thigh, swivelled and volleyed past Jordan Pickford.

The goal undid a solid opening from an Everton side fresh off a 5-1 win at Brighton that has raised their hopes of avoiding relegation.

But two minutes after the opening goal, this game was beyond them as Gundogan floated over a perfect left-wing cross for Haaland to rise and power a magnificent header into the net.

It was the Norwegian’s 52nd goal of the season, and his 36th in the league as he continues to improve his own Premier League record.

It was also just Haaland’s third touch of the game and his first in the Everton half, an indication of the threat posed by the striker who is enjoying a once in a lifetime debut season in the English game.

But Gundogan was not finished and after James Garner tripped Phil Foden on the edge of the area after 51 minutes, he strode up and planted a magnificent 20-yard free-kick into the top corner.

With City facing Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg, manager Pep Guardiola had rested key playmakers Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne, among others. But it was a calculated gamble that proved worth taking as City extended their run to 22 games unbeaten and 16 wins from their last 18 league and cup matches.

Everton had only goal difference preservation to think about and substitute Amadou Onana came close to pulling a goal back with a header which Ederson tipped onto his bar.

It was the last remote threat Guardiola’s team had to face as the manager took key men Gundogan, Haaland and Rodri out of the firing line early ahead of the big meeting with Real.

For Everton, defeat leaves Sean Dyche’s side one point above the relegation zone although a Leicester win over Liverpool on Monday would see them fall into the bottom three.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford 6; Patterson 6, Mina 5, Tarkowski 5, Holgate 4 (Coady 55, 5); Garner 7 (Gray 75, 5), Gueye 6 (Onana 55, 6); Iwobi 7, Doucoure 6, McNeil 7; Calvert-Lewin 6 (Maupay 45, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Keane, Begovic, Lonergan, Simms, Welch.

Man City (4-1-4–1): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Dias 6 (Gomez 90), Laporte 6, Akanji 7; Rodri 7 (Phillips 87); Mahrez 6, Alvarez 6, Gundogan 9 (Silva 77, 5), Foden 7; Haaland 7 (Grealish 77, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Stones, De Bruyne, Ortega, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: A Taylor 6.