Eddie Howe feared for his safety after being confronted by a Leeds fan

A man has been arrested and issued with a lifetime ban by the club after the stunned Magpies boss was pushed and verbally abused in second-half stoppage-time.
Eddie Howe feared for his safety after being confronted by a Leeds fan

SCARY: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe after the final whistle of the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 18:06
Jason Mellor

Eddie Howe admitted he feared for his safety after being confronted by a Leeds fan during Newcastle's 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

A man has been arrested and issued with a lifetime ban by the club after the stunned Magpies boss was pushed and verbally abused in second-half stoppage-time.

The supporter burst onto the pitch and made for Howe in the technical area before grabbing the visibly shocked 45-year-old by the arm and shoving him in the chest. The man was eventually ushered away by fourth official Graham Scott and removed by security stewards.

Howe said: "It's not something you expect to happen. He confronted me, he said something that I can't repeat and then he's led away.

Read More

Leeds dig out a point against Magpies after Callum Wilson double

"I'm okay but moments like that do make you think, the safety of staff and players is paramount for me. We need to be mindful because security is so important.

"I don't know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash but certainly it makes you think 'what if'. No-one should have to face this type of situation and no-one should have to feel their own personal safety is violated."

In a statement, Leeds said: "Leeds United can confirm that following an incident at our Premier League game against Newcastle United today an arrest has been made and a lifetime ban has also been issued."

More in this section

Southampton v Fulham - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Southampton’s relegation confirmed after Aleksandar Mitrovic-inspired Fulham win
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Villa Park In-form Villa pile pressure on Spurs with victory
Manchester United beat Wolves to close in on top-four finish  Manchester United beat Wolves to close in on top-four finish 
<p>EZE DOES IT: Eberechi Eze (left) celebrates with team-mates having scored twice against Bournemouth (Bradley Collyer/PA)</p>

Eberechi Eze double secures win for Crystal Palace against Bournemouth

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd