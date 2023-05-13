Eddie Howe feared for his safety after being confronted by a Leeds fan

Eddie Howe admitted he feared for his safety after being confronted by a Leeds fan during Newcastle's 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

A man has been arrested and issued with a lifetime ban by the club after the stunned Magpies boss was pushed and verbally abused in second-half stoppage-time.

The supporter burst onto the pitch and made for Howe in the technical area before grabbing the visibly shocked 45-year-old by the arm and shoving him in the chest. The man was eventually ushered away by fourth official Graham Scott and removed by security stewards.

Howe said: "It's not something you expect to happen. He confronted me, he said something that I can't repeat and then he's led away.

Read More Leeds dig out a point against Magpies after Callum Wilson double

"I'm okay but moments like that do make you think, the safety of staff and players is paramount for me. We need to be mindful because security is so important.

"I don't know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash but certainly it makes you think 'what if'. No-one should have to face this type of situation and no-one should have to feel their own personal safety is violated."

In a statement, Leeds said: "Leeds United can confirm that following an incident at our Premier League game against Newcastle United today an arrest has been made and a lifetime ban has also been issued."