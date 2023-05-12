Bohs knocked off top as Graydon does the damage

Bohemians 0 Derry City 1

Former Bohemians man Ryan Graydon snatched the deciding goal as Derry City knocked Bohemians off the top of the SSE Premier Division table.

Bohemians launched a late onslaught to put the Derry backline under pressure. But the Gypsies ultimately fell short, having played more than 75 minutes with 10 men following Grant Horton's first-half dismissal.

Not shy of celebrating in front of his former fans, Graydon – who played just 16 minutes across his last five games as a Bohemians player – was more than happy to silence the Phibsborough faithful.

The result signals another blow for Declan Devine’s men, who have picked up just seven points from their last seven league games.

The early league leaders now find themselves third behind Shamrock Rovers and Derry, who occupy first and second respectively.

Kicking-off inside a sun-filled centre circle, Bohs – playing with a new-found belief and captain Keith Buckley home from Australia – looked unrecognisable from the side that stuttered through last season. They looked confident and composed, keeping the ball grounded while playing intricately around their visitors’ press.

Derry couldn’t get near them. But that composure evaporated entirely when Horton was sent off just before the 15-minute mark.

Intercepting a Derry ball forward, the 21-year-old centre-back’s poor control allowed Michael Duffy to rob him 20-yards from goal. Eager to recover, Horton lunged wildly to halt Duffy’s run. Referee Paul McLaughlin didn’t hesitate in reaching for his back pocket.

Two minutes later, Derry got their opening goal. Duffy was the architect from the left wing, getting a step on his marker before firing a low cross for Graydon to convert inside the six-yard box.

Suddenly, the game was transformed. Shane McEleney headed a rocket just over as the Candystripes played some of their best football.

The extra man on the pitch was showing, but the Gypsies managed to quell Derry’s ventures forward and go into the break just one goal behind.

Introducing Kris Twardek and James Clarke at half-time, Bohs focused their attention down the flanks with renewed charge.

Twardek particularly impressed, as the Dalymount roar returned to push their side on in the final third. However, Jonathan Afolabi was the stumbling block for a series of attacks – the striker having a rare off night before being substituted late on.

Jordan Flores attempted a strike from the half-way line on the 55 minute mark, but Brian Maher was quick to recover and comfortably collect the English man’s effort.

And Maher was on hand over and over again, punching away a series of late crosses and with that any hopes of an equaliser in the game’s dying embers.

Bohemian FC: J Talbot; G Horton, K Radkowski, K Nowak, P Kirk (J Clarke, 46); K Buckley, A McDonnell, J Flores, A Coote (K Twardek, 46), D Connolly (D Williams, 70); J Afolabi (D McDaid, 76).

Derry City: B Maher; C Coll, S McEleney, C McJannet, B Doherty; S Diallo (C Dummigan, 79), A O’Reilly, W Patching (J McEneff, 70); R Graydon (R Boyce, 79), O O’Neill (B Kavanagh, 64), M Duffy.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.