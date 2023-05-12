Ireland U17 boss Colin O'Brien not putting any limits on his side's Euro ambitions

Colin O’Brien insists his U17s should augment their magnificent qualification campaign when they grace the European finals stage next week.

The Corkman led Irish teams out at the finals three years in a row from 2018-2020, the last as hosts, and Ireland are back among the elite at the 16-nation showpiece in Hungary.

Ireland’s 20-player squad assembled on Friday and train at Abbotstown over the weekend before flying to Budapest on Monday.

They open Group A on Wednesday May 17 against Poland (3.30pm), then face Wales on Saturday week (3.30pm) before concluding against the host nation Hungary on Tuesday, May 23 (7pm). Five places at next year’s U17 World Cup are also up for grabs.

All but two of his players are home-based, a pattern underway since Brexit rules prevented UK clubs recruiting Irish talent till they reach 18, with progression to the knockout stages a real prospect given Ireland avoided Europe’s powerhouses in the draw.

“I don’t think people understand just how big it was to qualify from the elite phase, considering our domestic season to the international season is different,” stressed former Cork City winger O’Brien about a campaign that included three wins and three draws, two against Norway and Italy.

“We had a lot of players coming into the elite phase off a pre-season, so credit to the players and clubs for keeping them going.

“We were able to do certain blocs within that for them as well but, now they’ve got through, the players’ training has increased, and they’ve had more matches.

“We’ll be hoping there will be a sharpness, that should be there in theory. It will be a tight group and everything will be focused on Poland.

“The tournament can really take a life of its own when it gets going and we certainly won’t be putting any limits on this team.”

A pair of top talents won’t make the flight to Budapest.

“Unfortunately, we've lost Niall McAndrew at Derby County and Trent Kone-Doherty of Liverpool to injury since the elite phase in March,” O’Brien lamented.

“That was very tough because they’re two very good players and good people. This is what happens at international football. Throughout our time together, we have lost players at international events but it opens up the door for other players. This is an exciting time.”

IRELAND U17 squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bohemians), Jason Healy (Waterford).

Defenders: Stanley Ashbee (Hull City), Daniel Babb (UCD), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford FC), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Rhys Bartley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Moore (Cork City), Danny McGrath (Bohemians), Taylor Mooney (Bohemians), Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Murray (Cork City), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Nickson Oksoun (Bohemians), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers).