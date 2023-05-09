De Bruyne stunner cancels out Vinicius Junior's bullet opener as City grab Bernabeu draw

Real Madrid 1 Man City 1

MANCHESTER City passed another test of character in their bid for the treble, thanks to a stunning Kevin De Bruyne strike that leaves this Champions League semi-final finely poised ahead of next week’s return at the Etihad.

The Belgian’s goal cancelled out an equally memorable Vinicius Junior effort in a meeting between European powers old and new and two of the great names and inspired thinkers in the sport’s history, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.

It did not disappoint, even if this first meeting was indecisive, despite City’s apparent slight advantage. Part chess match, part heavyweight slugging contest, it was a game that you could never take your eyes off. And we have to do it all again in Manchester on Wednesday.

The goal that may prove pivotal in City’s quest to reach next month’s Final in Istanbul came after 67 minutes and a vital challenge in midfield which saw Rodri dispossess Toni Kroos.

City clicked swiftly up the gears before Ilkay Gundogan played a short pass to De Bruyne who delivered a breathtaking right-foot finish from 25 yards that simply flew along the surface and into the Madrid goal.

The opening goal of the tie had come on 36 minutes from Real, the end of a period of brilliant football from City, and even more impressive work from them.

Guardiola’s team had dominated possession to an almost laughable degree before City conceded from the very first shot they faced.

Luke Modric and impressive left-back Eduardo Camavinga exchanged passes down the City right before the latter picked out Vinicius Junior in a pocket of space in midfield.

John Stones and Ruben Dias did not have time to respond, however, before the brilliant Brazilian youngster unleashed a vicious 25-yard shot which gave his countryman Ederson no chance in the City goal.

It was a stunning blow for a City side that had started the tie so impressively, keen to exorcise the nightmare memory of last season’s semi-final second leg where they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in such implausible fashion against the same opposition.

But this, as the pundits never tire of telling us, is what Real do; certainly when it comes to the Champions League, the trophy they have won 14 times and which is treated as their personal property by generations of madrilenos.

Compared to Real’s 14 European titles, City have zero. Compared to the 29 winners’ medals in the Madrid dressing room yesterday, City also have zero.

But if there was a notion that the Premier League side might bring with them an inferiority complex at the daunting Bernabeu, it took but short minutes for that to be dispelled.

City pressed from kick-off, dominated the ball, kept Real penned in their own half, often their own final third, and by the 25-minute mark, the hosts had enjoyed all of 28 per cent of the possession.

But chances? They were precious far and few between.

De Bruyne and Rodri forced Courtois into routine stops and Erling Haaland planted a couple of half-chances directly at the Belgian.

It was promising stuff but Madrid held firm, their composure and experience almost tangible in the relaxed way they soaked up the English team’s possession and waited … and waited.

Not until the 24th minute, when Rodri inexplicably coughed the ball up straight to Vinicus Junior, did Real even look remotely interested in testing Ederson although his cross was superbly intercepted by Dias, with Karim Benzema lurking for what would have been a routine tap-in.

It announced there was a pulse in Real’s attacking game after all, despite earlier evidence to the contrary, and City suddenly began to look rattled after they conceded.

Jack Grealish, who had enjoyed some bright earlier moments, was engaged in a couple of spats, one of which ended with Dani Carvajal engaging in some shoddy play-acting, and the physical approach of Antonio Rudiger was equally unsettling for the visitors.

He clattered into Haaland early, practically punched Gundogan who was also on the receiving end when the Portuguese referee finally showed a card, in first-half injury-time, following a crude foul by Kroos.

Yet Guardiola could be relatively content with the events of the first half, even if the second opened with a scare as Real pieced together their best move of the night, involving Vinicius Junior and Carvajal before Benzema’s shot was forced wide by an important Stones touch.

And his team was quickly on the front foot: a De Bruyne shot was well saved but offside, De Bruyne’s 20-yard shot forced Courtois to save and Rudiger made a brilliant tackle to shackle Haaland in a dangerous position.

Rudiger was clearly relishing the challenge of his confrontation with Europe’s most feared and prolific striker, and Real were beginning to assert more control; in quick succession, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde all threatened Emerson’s goal without forcing him to save.

It made De Bruyne’s equaliser all the more timely and now it was Madrid’s turn to lose their composure, with Ancelotti booked before play re-started for arguing with the officials.

There were late chances, very well saved by Ederson, from Benzema’s head and the boot of substitute Aurélien Tchouaméni but, unlike last season’s fixture, there was no late drama.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 7; Carvajal 7, Rudiger 8, Alaba 6, Camavinga 9; Valverde 6, Kroos 6 (Tchouameni 84), Modric 7 (Nacho 87); Rodrygo 6 (Asensio 81), Benzema 7, Vinicius Junior 8.

Substitutes (not used): Vallejo, Hazard, Lunin, Odriozola, Vazquez, Ceballos, Mariano, Lopez.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Stones 7, Dias 7, Akanji 6; De Bruyne 9, Gundogan 7, Rodri 7; Silva 6, Haaland 6, Grealish 6.

Substitutes (not used): Phillips, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Carson, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: A Dias 5