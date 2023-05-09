Bukayo Saka set to sign new Arsenal contract before end of season

The England forward has been in talks with the club since last year
Bukayo Saka’s new deal at Arsenal is expected to be confirmed sooner rather than later. (John Walton/PA)
Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 15:06
Mark Mann Bryans

Arsenal are hoping to announce Bukayo Saka’s new contract before the end of the Premier League season.

The England forward has been in talks with the club since last year but is committed to signing a new deal, which could now be sewn up before the summer break.

Saka, 21, has played a pivotal role in the Gunners’ title challenge this season and is the only Premier League player to reach double figures for goals and assists.

He has hit 13 goals and laid on 11 assists to help Mikel Arteta’s side to second place and remain in the title hunt heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Saka has missed just an hour of league football this season and also hit three goals at the World Cup as England made it to the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Talks with Arsenal over fresh terms have stretched back to last summer, with Saka saying in August he “shared confidence” with Arteta that he would extend his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The PA news agency understands an agreement has all-but been reached for a new contract for the academy graduate, whose last deal was signed in the summer of 2020 and expires next year.

Granit Xhaka could be on the move this summer. (Adam Davy/PA)

It is believed promotional footage to be released alongside the announcement has already been completed and it is a matter or working through the finer details before the deal is finalised.

While Saka is close to committing his long-term future to Arsenal, Granit Xhaka could be on the move this summer.

It is understood the club would be willing to let the Switzerland captain, whose deal also expires in 2024, move on if they receive an offer they deem acceptable.

ArsenalPlace: UK
