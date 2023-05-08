Ireland to bookend Women's Nations League campaign against North

Ireland will begin and end their maiden Women’s Nations League campaign against Northern Ireland.

Last week’s draw pitted the World Cup bound top seeded side against their neighbours, Hungary and Armenia in League B – with the pool winners gaining a massive advantage in trying to qualify for Euro 2025.

After hosting the managerless North on Friday, September 22 at Tallaght Stadium, UEFA’s list released on Monday has Vera Paw’s side heading to Hungary four days later. The October window is double-header against the lowest seeds Albania, home and away on the 27 and 31, before they conclude by welcoming Hungary on Friday, December 1 and the short trip up the M1 on Tuesday December 5.

The league stage will determine which four teams progress to the finals (which will also act as Europe's 2024 Olympic qualifiers) and also promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the European Qualifiers qualification phase.