Ireland to bookend Women's Nations League campaign against North

After hosting the managerless North on Friday, September 22 at Tallaght Stadium, UEFA’s list released on Monday has Vera Paw’s side heading to Hungary four days later
Ireland to bookend Women's Nations League campaign against North

FIXTURES REVEALED: Ireland manager Vera Pauw talks to her players and staff after the women's international friendly against the USA. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 22:24
John Fallon

Ireland will begin and end their maiden Women’s Nations League campaign against Northern Ireland.

Last week’s draw pitted the World Cup bound top seeded side against their neighbours, Hungary and Armenia in League B – with the pool winners gaining a massive advantage in trying to qualify for Euro 2025.

After hosting the managerless North on Friday, September 22 at Tallaght Stadium, UEFA’s list released on Monday has Vera Paw’s side heading to Hungary four days later. The October window is double-header against the lowest seeds Albania, home and away on the 27 and 31, before they conclude by welcoming Hungary on Friday, December 1 and the short trip up the M1 on Tuesday December 5.

The league stage will determine which four teams progress to the finals (which will also act as Europe's 2024 Olympic qualifiers) and also promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the European Qualifiers qualification phase.

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League - The AMEX Five-star Everton stun Brighton to boost survival hopes
Lionel Messi cherishes ‘special honour’ after winning Laureus award in Paris Lionel Messi cherishes ‘special honour’ after winning Laureus award in Paris
Fulham v Leicester City - Premier League - Craven Cottage Dean Smith dismayed by Leicester’s heavy loss at Fulham
<p>CRUCIAL WIN: Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (second right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game from a penalty during the Premier League match at City Ground, Nottingham. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire</p>

Nottingham Forest earn crucial win over Southampton in seven-goal thriller

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd