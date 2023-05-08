Nottingham Forest earn crucial win over Southampton in seven-goal thriller

Nottingham Forest 4 Southampton 3

As slogans go, Taiwo Awoniyi’s T-shirt could yet prove prophetic – as this result all but relegated Southampton.

After scoring the first of two goals to the delight of a pumped-up City Ground, the Nottingham Forest striker lifted his jersey to reveal a message that read “Hosanna, Psalm 3, v5, peace”.

In the Bible, psalm 3, verse 5 says “I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the Lord sustains me.” The verse is said to be about the Lord’s protection and provision, even in the face of anger and opposition.

The deeply religious Nigerian forward could yet be the one who’s awoken again after his first-half double helped Forest to a precious three points to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

If Forest do stay up, the City Ground will effectively be where it’s been done.

Only the top five and Brentford had lost fewer home games than Forest’s five in the top flight this season.

Southampton should have taken an early lead before Forest hit them with two goals in four minutes.

After curling his shot comfortably over the bar from distance, Saints striker Che Adams had only goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to beat eight yards out. But his attempt was deflected behind off Felipe.

Forest replied with a low, angled drive from Brennan Johnson that was a few feet wide.

There was little warning of what was to come as Forest suddenly burst into life to lead 3-1 by half-time.

Taiwo Awoniyi tapped home Johnson’s cross after a sumptuous diagonal pass from the left foot of Danilo in the 18th minute.

Nigerian striker Awoniyi, 25, grabbed his and Forest’s second goal in 21 when he punished some awful Southampton defending, hooking home from Danilo’s short pass after Carlos Alcaraz carelessly gave away the ball in his own half and a spell of pinball followed.

Worse was to follow for the visitors when they lost centre back Armel Bella-Kotchap with a hamstring injury chasing Johnson as the winger sped away from him in a foot race down the right.

After looking the better side then almost dead and buried, Southampton gave themselves a lifeline in the 25th minute.

Adams burst forward when Morgan Gibbs-White conceded possession and found Stuart Armstrong to his left.

Armstrong could have gone for goal himself but the midfielder unselfishly crossed to Alcaraz, who tapped home.

Forest restored their two-goal cushion in the 44th minute with a coolly-taken penalty.

The spot kick appeared harsh as Johnson made a desperate sliding attempt on the ball as Ainsley Maitland-Niles, attempting to clear, caught the winger as he followed his kick through.

Gibbs-White calmly drilled his spot-kick low and down the middle as McCarthy dived left.

Adams wasted a chance to put Southampton back into contention just after half-time when he rose highest to James Ward-Prowse’s inviting free kick but glanced across goal rather than getting a full head to the ball to propel it goalwards.

Lyanco headed home Ward-Prowse’s corner to make it 3-2 in the 51st minute.

Southampton had thrown everything but the kitchen sink at Forest for the first quarter of an hour of the second half.

But apart from Lyanco’s header, Forest had stayed firm.

And that stubborn resistance was to prove crucial as they broke to score a fourth goal in the 73rd minute.

It was the best of a pulsating game too. Substitute Cheikhou Kouyate won the ball high in Southampton’s half, Johnson seized possession and crossed, Gibb’s White back-heeled into the path of Danilo, who coolly lifted the ball beyond McCarthy to lift the roof off the City Ground.

Ward-Prowse’s penalty made it 4-3 in the sixth minute of time added on after substitute Sam Surridge clipped Romeo Lavia.

But Forest hung on – and with it possibly their Premier League status, as Southampton all but lost theirs.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Navas 7; Aurier 7 (Worrall 64 minutes, 6), Felipe 6, Niakhaté 7, Lodi 7 (Toffolo, 81 minutes, 6); Yates 7 (Kouyaté 70 minutes, 6), Mangala 6, Danilo 7; Johnson 8 (Boly 81 minutes, 6), Awoniyi 8 (Surridge 81 minutes, 6), Gibbs-White 7.

Substitutes: Lingard, Hennessey, Freuler, A Ayew.

Southampton (4-1-4-1): McCarthy 6; Maitland-Niles 5, Bednarek 5, Bella-Kotchap 6 (Lyanco 38 minutes, 7), Walker-Peters 5; Lavia 6; Walcott 6 (Sulemana 61 minutes, 6), Ward-Prowse 7, Alcaraz 7, S Armstrong 7; Adams 7.

Substitutes: Caleta-Car, A Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara, Edozie, Elyounoussi, Bazunu.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7/10.

Attendance: 29,154.