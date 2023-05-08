Jon Daly sets sights on permanent St Pat's post after winning start as interim manager

Jon Daly believes he’s equipped to assume the managerial vacancy St Patrick’s Athletic created by the exit of his boss Tim Clancy last week.

Former Ireland U21 striker Daly was brought back to Dublin last year when Clancy began his stint in the Saints hotseat.

Together they navigated their team through a round in the Conference League by beating NS Mura, losing narrowly to CSKA Sofia at the next hurdle, but qualifying the team for Europe this year was their finest feat.

An erratic start to this term cost Clancy his job last week but his sidekick was an able deputy as they snapped a three-game losing streak by beating struggling Cork City 3-2 at Turner’s Cross on Friday.

Daly (40), who spent two years at Rangers during a long playing career, has coaching experience from two stints as caretaker boss of Hearts along with a more recent spell with Finnish outfit TPS Turku before his local club St Pat’s came calling.

Billionaire owner Garrett Kelleher has entrusted Daly with the reins until a permanent replacement is appointed and, despite the likes of former Northern Ireland chief Ian Baraclough being linked with the post, he’s pressing his own candidacy.

“I did most of the coaching previously with Tim. so, there was no real difference in the build-up,” Daly explained about stepping up to ultimate decision-maker.

“I enjoyed the responsibility for Friday. I have never shied away from the fact that I see myself as a manager one day and this was an opportunity to step into the manager’s position.

“I enjoyed it too previously at Hearts – getting a lot from it – and having been retired from playing for seven years now, I am quite experienced at the coaching side.

“Go 2-1 behind at half-time in Cork, you are thinking, ‘who wants to be a manager?’ but that was the point where you were tested. You have to respond.

“I told the chairman that I’d do this job as long as I am needed. I feel I’m capable of doing it.

“This allows the chairman then to have the time to do his due diligence and find the right candidate.

“If that is me or somebody else, I feel I am in a win-win situation. My family is back in Scotland so if it is not me (that becomes the new manager) then I end up back in Scotland with my family.

"If it is me then great, it is the start of a managerial career. Either way, I am happy. I like the people. I like the people at the club.”

Daly is very much his own man but still leant on experienced stalwarts around the club in the lead-up to Friday’s trip. Club legend Brian Kerr was his former underage manager with Ireland, a reservoir of knowledge to tap into.

Back up to sixth in the table, they host Drogheda United on Friday.

“I spoke to Brian the other day about certain things,” he explained about the three-day turnaround between Clancy’s exit and his bow in the position.

“There were one or two things we probably did not agree on but that is football, that is the way it is.

“I see the game a certain way and it is important that if I do go into management, and if things don’t work out, that I don’t turn around to someone and say, ‘ah, well I did that because someone told me’. I have to make decisions based on what I believe to be right.

“There’s some brilliant coaches here – Sean O’Connor and Pat Jennings – while (Director of Football) Alan Mathews is invaluable for someone like me who has never been a full-time manager before. So you can ask questions of them but ultimately you need to make that decision.”

Daly is backing Clancy to overcome this setback and return to the sideline.

“Last week was horrible,” he revealed. “I’ve have been in the shoes of the players, seeing numerous managers sacked, and I told them they will not go through their careers without having another manager sacked. That’s impossible.

“A lot of players worked with Tim previously at Drogheda, having a really good relationship with him and it was probably the first time that this has happened to them.

“So it was just a case of me trying to explain to them that ‘look, this is the industry that we are in. It is a horrible, horrible industry and when we have had weeks like we have just had, it can be the worst job in the world. Yet when things go well, and you get results, it is the best job in the world.

“I know Tim will learn from this experience. He is a very good manager. People will say what they say about him and whatever but he will come back stronger from the situation like most managers do.

“It was great the lads got the three points in Cork and we can dedicate those to Tim because he has put a lot of hard work into the group.”