Arsenal do the necessary in 'ugly' Newcastle victory

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

IN football as in life, what goes around comes around, and so it should have been no surprise to Newcastle that they were on the receiving end of a comprehensive lesson in the dark arts as Arsenal eked out a little more mileage in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners narked and niggled and stopped and started and feigned and pained their way to a priceless win. Pretty it wasn't. For the neutral, it felt like a little piece of your soul had died having to watch, and it was an outcome which, if like Eddie Howe's wound-up troops you were on the wrong end of, is utterly galling.

"We had to be ugly at times," skipper Martin Odegaard, who scored his side's first goal, reflected. He wasn't far wrong. The Norwegian added: "It's a big step forward for a young team, and it shows we have come a long way."

Too often, Newcastle took the bait and each time their performance levels dipped. What do Arsenal's wind-up merchants care? It only made this gritty victory even sweeter.

For every act of gamesmanship employed by Newcastle in January's stalemate at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal paid them back with interest.

They tumbled and grumbled, killed the clock and strangled the life out of a contest which was admitted to intensive care at a very early juncture.

In between all that, they played some pretty decent stuff too, and would have won by more than Odegaard's early long-range effort and a second-half own goal from Fabian Schar had it not been for the excellence of Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

"We did everything we had to in order to win here," reflected Mikel Arteta.

"We showed a desire to keep digging out results. When you have question marks against you, then you have to answer them. you have to face how difficult and how nasty they are and respond and we did. I told the players they'd have to put in their best performance of the season to win here.

"We managed the game really well, we knew we had to do it better than Newcastle and I was happy with how we did it. This feels like the best win of the season."

The hosts still had justifiable claims to at least a share of the spoils as they lost for only the second time in 10 games to dent their hopes of a top-four finish.

They found an Arsenal side who had been swept aside here 12 months ago to end their top-four hopes a much different proposition this time.

Arteta's decision to run through the not-so-highlights of that capitulation in Sunday morning's team meeting seems to have had the desired effect.

Newcastle boss Howe said: "Arsenal managed the game well from their perspective. There were lots of breaks in play and they slowed it down which was frustrating from our perspective, but we can't control that, it has to be down to the referee. It was very stop-start because as the home team, you want the ball in play."

Newcastle hit the post at the outset of each half through a Joe Willock shot and an Alexander Isak header, while also providing ample opportunity for Aaron Ramsdale to underline what a fine young shot-stopper he is, although the Arsenal keeper should have been beaten by a first-half shot from Willock and a second-half header by Schar.

Granit Xhaka's block to deny Willock with the deadlock still to be broken was utterly crucial.

In another key incident, Chris Kavanagh changed his mind after consulting replays when initially awarding an early penalty as Bruno Guimaraes' shot struck the thigh and arm of defender Jakub Kiwior.

The referee was probably right, and deserves credit for admitting his initial error, but the long hiatus in play undoubtedly helped Arsenal to regroup from the latest shambolic start to a game here by a club from North London in a fortnight.

Asked if Kavanagh and his assistants could have done more to help the flow of the game, Howe added: "It's probably best I don't comment on that."

The Gunners recovered sufficiently for Odegaard to beat Pope with a low effort through the legs of Dan Burn from 25 yards before the Newcastle keeper put up a one-man barrier with stand-out saves from Gabriel Martinelli, Odegaard - twice - and Bukayo Saka. Martinelli curled another effort against the bar.

There was little Pope could do midway through the second half when, at the culmination of a three-man move from the edge of their own area, Schar directed Martinelli's low cross into his own net at the near post from point-blank range. Game over.

"We were just missing that x-factor," Howe added.

"There's no time for negativity to creep in. We need to regroup and get ready for some very important games to come."

It means Manchester City's lead at the top is cut to a point and the title marathon still has a few more yards left in it. This time last week, Newcastle still harboured hopes of catching Arteta's side, but they can forget about that now.

Instead, they might like to reflect, you hope with a little grudging respect, on a little bit of football karma, and how they had been so thoroughly dark-arted.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Tripper 6, Schar 5, Botman 5, Burn 5 (Targett 82, 5); Joelinton 6 (Anderson 81. 6), Guimaraes 6, Willock 7 (Saint-Maximin 78. 5); Murphy 7 (Almiron 65, 5), Wilson 5 (Gordon 82, 5), Isak 7. Booked: Burn, Schar.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale 8; White 7, Kiwior 7, Gabriel 7, Zinchenko 7 (Tierney 61, 7); Odegaard 9 (Partey 80, 7), Jorginho 7, Xhaka 8; Saka 7 (Nelson 87, 5), Gabriel Jesus 6 (Nketiah 87, 5), Martinelli 7 (Trossard 80, 6). Booked: Nketiah.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Greater Manchester) 7