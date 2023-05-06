Kane's goal keeps Spurs chances of qualifying for Europe alive

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 (Kane 45+1) CRYSTAL PALACE 0

HARRY KANE'S 29th goal of the season was enough to see off Crystal Palace and get Tottenham back to winning ways, keeping alive their chances of qualifying for Europe.

Kane struck with a powerful header in first-half stoppage time for the only goal of a lively game, and Spurs held out for their first clean sheet in the league since beating Chelsea 2-0 on February 26.

It was also their first win under Ryan Mason, the 31-year-old caretaker manager, who took the bold move of dropping Eric Dier and playing a back four, a formation which had been their downfall in the 6-1 drubbing at Newcastle two weeks ago that cost Cristian Stellini his job.

But this time Tottenham looked far more assured defensively, and Palace could not find a way past Fraser Forster. The nearest Roy Hodgson's team went to scoring was when Joachim Andersen cut the ball across the goalline after a late free-kick, but Kane was on hand to clear off the line.

It was not one for the purist, with some scrappy football and late challenges that resulted in seven yellow cards, five of them for Palace. But Mason will not care, as his side showed more desire and fight than in recent weeks.

Spurs went close to opening the scoring in the 17th minute when Cristian Romero met a Pedro Porro corner with a glancing header that struck the crossbar.

Kane was instrumental in the move that led to the breakthrough in the first minute of stoppage time. When Ben Davies curled in a pass from the left towards Kane on the edge of the penalty area, the Tottenham captain could have turned to shoot for goal, but surprised his marker by instead hooking the ball to Pedro Porro wide on the right. By the time the Spaniard delivered a measured cross towards the far post, Kane was there to head powerfully past Sam Johnstone for his 29th goal of the season.

Spurs could have scored more. Porro had a fierce drive tipped over by Sam Johnstone, who then did brilliantly to stop Heung Min Son from scoring on the break. There was a nervy final five minutes for Tottenham, but they held on for the three points that takes them back into sixth place.

TOTTENHAM 4-3-3: Forster 7; Emerson Royal 8, Romero 7, Lenglet 6 (Dier 89), Davies 7; Porro 7, Skipp 8, Hojbjerg 7; Richarlison 6 (Kulusevski 81), Kane 9, Son 7 (Danjuma 89)

C PALACE 4-3-3: Johnstone 7; Ward 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Doucoure 6, Eze 6, Schlupp 6 (Hughes 74); Olise 7, Ayew 5 (Edouard 84), Zaha 7.

Referee: Darren England 7