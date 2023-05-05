Kerry lose to Longford after early goal concession

Kerry FC 2 Longford Town 3

Despite a big second-half performance, Kerry FC remain winless after Longford Town prevailed in a nail-biting finish at Mounthawk Park.

It was the first time that Kerry have scored twice in a game but their achilles heel of conceding an early goal struck again.

Smarting from two away losses over the Bank Holiday weekend, Kerry FC needed a good start against a Longford Town side who were coming off a 1-0 win over leaders Galway United on Monday night.

Once again, the home crowd at Mounthawk Park watched another early goal from a defensive error.

Kerry had started brightly with Trip Vrljicak winning two corners for Kerry FC and when the ball was cleared by Kyle O’Connor downfield, Sean O’Connell failed to clear the danger and Joshua Giurgi crossed low into the box where Stephen Meaney was quickest to react and he whipped the ball low to the bottom corner past a stranded Callan Scully.

Kerry FC forced seven corners but could not breach a solid Longford rearguard and in first half added time, the visitors made it 2-0 when Aodh Dervin took a corner short out on the left and when he took the return, he crossed for Longford Town’s captain Shane Elworthy to head powerfully home.

Kerry FC brought on Leo Gaxha and Matt Keane for the second half and Gaxha created an early chance but Rob Vasiu could not get a clean shot away.

Then Gaxha floated a free kick into the Longford box in the 54th minute that keeper Jack Brady only managed to half-punch clear and Kevin Williams saw his acrobatic effort being taken off the line by Joshua Giurgi.

In the 64th minute, the home crowd was in full voice when Kerry FC struck for a well-crafted goal.

Ryan Kelliher raced through the heart of the Longford defence before setting up Nathan Gleeson whose shot was only parried by Brady and Sean McGrath finished to the net.

But Kerry FC’s joy lasted only six minutes when a Verdon cross was headed over his own keeper by Matt Keane to extend Longford’s lead to 3-1.

The Kingdom club scored a second and it was created by the trickery of Gaxha who beat the keeper to the ball, then rounded him and floated the ball across goal for Ryan Kelliher to set up an exciting final fifteen minutes.

KERRY FC: Callan Scully; Rob Vasiu, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Andy Quaid (Matt Keane h/t), Sean O’Connell ( Leo Gaxha h/t) Toger Silong ( Cianan Cooney 92) , Cian Barrett, Sean McGrath; Ryan Kelliher, Tripimir Vrljicak

LONGFORD UNITED: Jack Brady; Shane Elworthy, Cian Byrne, Kyle O’Connor, Viktor Serdeniuk’ Gary Armstrong (Derek Daly 72), Adam Verdon, Aodh Dervin, Joshua Giurgi, Jamal Ibrahim (Emmanuel James 88), and Stephen Meaney.

Referee: Mark Houlihan