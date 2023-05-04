Buckley "would have loved" Healy to stay as he prepares Cork for St Pat's clash

An occupational hazard of management is having nowhere to hide.

Liam Buckley could empathise with the conflation of conditions that convinced Colin Healy he could no longer persist with his Cork City job.

Four defeats in a row, two wins in 13, the worst defensive record in the division and, with less than half the season gone, the walls are closing in on an inevitable playoff to avoid City being relegated.

Healy will, in his own time, articulate the drivers behind the decision to quit his hometown club, his reputation as a club legend firmly intact.

Two people he’s encountered, one much longer than the other, did their best to make sense of the voluntary choice of walking on Wednesday, five months short of his third anniversary in the post.

While Healy’s sidekick Richie Holland spoke of the shock within the camp and the low mood his absence this week has generated, Buckley tried to view it through a fellow manager’s prism.

He was six years, a league title and FAI Cup trophy into his second spell as St Patrick’s Athletic boss when a string of seven straight losses made it just a matter of time before a parting.

Sligo Rovers only left the stalwart a month out of work before recruiting him. Over four years, back-to-back European qualifications were secured but the end came following a five-match winless run.

“We need to appreciate it from Colin's point of view,” stressed Buckley, who along with owner Dermot Usher were unsuccessful in pleading with the incumbent to remain.

“I've been there and it's a difficult job when you're losing games – there’s a lot to take on board. It won’t be the only time he goes through a sticky wicket.

“When its going well, management is the best job in the world but a lonely one when it's not.

“I would have loved for him to stay here, as did our owner. I’m sure everybody at the club would have liked that.

“I asked him to stay – saying I was coming here to support the manager – but you need to speak with Colin if he sees it any way different.”

Buckley is now occupying that role alongside existing staff Liam Kearney and Holland, albeit temporarily till a permanent decision on a successor is sourced through open competition.

He’ll be integral to the recruitment process, along with Usher, before dedicating his undivided time to the job was headhunted for.

Buckley is adamant that his arrival as Sporting Director and Healy’s exit on the same day was purely coincidental.

“Of course,” he said, agreeing when that perception was floated.

“But all I can say is I was appointed by Dermot as Sporting Director and that’s what my remit is.”

That broader function will have to wait. Morale was already damaged before Ally Gilchrist’s red card and Aaron Bolger’s fifth booking in Monday’ 3-0 thumping at Bohemians ruled both of them out of St Patrick’s Athletic’s visit to Turner’s Cross on Friday. Cian Bargary remains sidelined and Jonas Häkkinen is also struggling to be fit.

Much has been made of the two teams who lost their managers in midweek meeting each other but the Saints had higher expectations than City this season.

“The most important thing for me about Friday is to win,” said Buckley after overseeing the first training session at Bishopstown.

“But, to win, we need to be compact and not throw away silly chances like we’ve done lately. We need to stay calm and the players take accountability.

“I’ve watched many of the recent games and by and large City have been well in them.

“A stupid sending-off and James Talbot produced a worldie of a save from Ruairi Keating turned the game in Bohs’ favour on Monday.

“We’ll look at recruitment once the window opens in July but there’s a lot of quality in this group of players. The one thing they’re lacking is experience and that’s to some only playing in the First Division before this year.

“You only must look at how St Pat’s have moved up and down the table to see how much of a yo-yo league this is. I’m not getting caught up in where we are in the table, just rebuilding confidence.

“I have no doubt you will see this group in the Premier Division next season and they will be stronger for this experience.”