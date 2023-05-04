Dyche: Seamus Coleman out for remainder of season

Sean Dyche does not expect Ireland's Seamus Coleman to return for Everton this season after suffering knee ligament damage in Monday's 1-1 draw at Leicester.
Coleman posted on social media to say he had avoided damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, indicating the injury is not as bad as first feared. But Dyche said it was likely to keep him out of the remaining four fixtures all the same.
"It's still a ligament injury that needs sorting," Dyche said. "Obviously everyone feared it was ACL, it is not so that's good for him."
Asked if he would return this term, Dyche added: "I doubt it."