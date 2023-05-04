Dyche: Seamus Coleman out for remainder of season

Initial fears allayed that Irish international had ruptured his ACL 
Dyche: Seamus Coleman out for remainder of season

Everton's Seamus Coleman

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 14:52
Agencies

Sean Dyche does not expect Ireland's Seamus Coleman to return for Everton this season after suffering knee ligament damage in Monday's 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Coleman posted on social media to say he had avoided damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, indicating the injury is not as bad as first feared. But Dyche said it was likely to keep him out of the remaining four fixtures all the same.

"It's still a ligament injury that needs sorting," Dyche said. "Obviously everyone feared it was ACL, it is not so that's good for him."

Asked if he would return this term, Dyche added: "I doubt it."

More in this section

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp: Darwin Nunez was ‘like a racehorse’ in win over Fulham
Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League Record-breaking Haaland is the perfection of Manchester City’s vision
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Parc des Princes PSG condemn fans who chanted for Neymar to leave club outside his house
<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Laura Wienroither of Arsenal leaves the field on a stretcher after receiving medical treatment during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)</p>

Arsenal ACL curse strikes again with Austria star Wienroither a fourth victim of the season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd