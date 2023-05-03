Big Sam: 'There's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta.'

THE seeds of Leeds United's potential salvation were sown at, of all places, Soccer Aid - and sealed by Sammy Lee being unable to swerve jury service.

Such an unlikely set of events has seen Sam Allardyce turn to Robbie Keane to bolster his backroom staff at Elland Road after accepting a seemingly impossible four-game mission to save the troubled club from relegation.

The Republic of Ireland's all-time top scorer will be joined by former Oxford boss Karl Robinson in putting in the hard yards on the training ground, with Allardyce keen to tap into both the 42-year-old Irishman's coaching skills and his passion for a club where he spent two seasons at the outset of his prolific career.

"I've known Robbie a while and we talked on many occasions about him getting into coaching," Allardyce revealed. "I've worked with him at the Soccer Aid charity event a few times, I really like his personality and hopefully he comes in and gives everyone a lift, not just with his coaching methods for the front men because goals are very important, but also the fact that he's Leeds through and through isn't he?"

While Allardyce gets to work on tightening up a defence that has leaked a Premier League-high 67 goals this season, including an eye-watering 23 in April, Keane will concentrate on passing on his knowledge to the forwards, hoping to get the best from Patrick Bamford, the former England forward who has endured another injury-ravaged campaign.

Allardyce added: "I want Patrick to be on top form, he's a key player in terms of holding the ball up for us to get up the pitch and for him to score goals, so hopefully he stays fit and becomes a key player."

For the new Leeds boss, the only downside to Keane's return to Elland Road is one he's more than happy to put up with over the next month. "Trying to shut him up isn't easy," Allardyce added. "He never stops talking. I've never taken a job so quickly and everything had to move fast. I couldn't give people a long period of time. Is it a yes or a no? Can I think about it? Yeah, you've got half an hour.

"Karl came here in half an hour, and I only rang Robbie this morning. He's here already with his bag packed. He loves the place."

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce at Thorp Arch Training Ground, Wetherby. Picture: Leeds United/Handout Photo/PA Wire.

The former England boss had plenty of offers during his two-year managerial hiatus after leaving West Brom, but was unprepared for the one he received from Angus Kinnear, the Leeds chief executive he worked with at West Ham. "I knew who it was straight away," the 68-year-old said. "It took me about two seconds to say yes."

For too long, the Yorkshire side have been an object lesson in how not to run a football club. In a little over a year, they have gone from Marcelo Bielsa to Allardyce. Continuity clearly isn't their thing. In between times, there was Jesse Marsch and 10 disastrous weeks of Javi Gracia. As one disgruntled fan harshly put it, 'we had Ted Lasso and now we've got Mike Bassett'.

Allardyce added: "I got here at half past seven this morning and when I looked at the facilities, I just said to Karl 'wow, we're back in the big time'. There's a tingle that runs through your veins when you take over a club. I know it's in a lot of trouble but I've seen trouble before. I could have done with a bit more time but hopefully we can make a difference and keep this fabulous club in the Premier League."

Saturday's trip to Manchester City, followed by fixtures against Newcastle, West Ham and Spurs suggest the new broom has his work cut out to emulate Houdini acts he's performed at Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.

Along with the judge who refused to release Lee from his jury service, there was also a shot across the bows for those who equate the Allardyce appointment with the return of a footballing dinosaur. Leaving the door open to an extended spell in charge if he can guide them to the six points he thinks will clinch safety, he added: "People think I'm old and antiquated, but that's so far from the truth.

"I might be 68 and look old but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. It's all there with me. They do what they do, I do what I do but in terms of depth of knowledge I'm up there with them. I'm not saying I'm better than them, but I'm certainly as good.

"I just wish sometimes you got the opportunity to show it but that's never going to happen for me now, apart from if I keep Leeds up and stay. This club is big enough to build a team to challenge those boys eventually but that's a long story."