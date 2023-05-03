Lionel Messi to leave PSG in summer with Barça and Al-Hilal among suitors

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. Final doubts over whether he would stay were erased the day after the forward was suspended by the club for two weeks but it understood Messi’s father, Jorge, told PSG a month ago that the Argentina international would seek a move.

Barcelona are trying to re-sign Messi but it is unclear whether they can agree a deal within the framework of La Liga’s financial fair play rules. MLS club Inter Miami are also pushing for him and the 35-year-old has received a huge salary offer from the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.