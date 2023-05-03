Lionel Messi to leave PSG in summer with Barça and Al-Hilal among suitors

Messi suspended by PSG for fortnight over Saudi Arabia trip
EXIT STAGE LEFT: Lionel Messi during a visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Pic: Saudi Tourism Authority/Handout Photo/PA Wire.

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 17:26
 Fabrizio Romano

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. Final doubts over whether he would stay were erased the day after the forward was suspended by the club for two weeks but it understood Messi’s father, Jorge, told PSG a month ago that the Argentina international would seek a move.

Barcelona are trying to re-sign Messi but it is unclear whether they can agree a deal within the framework of La Liga’s financial fair play rules. MLS club Inter Miami are also pushing for him and the 35-year-old has received a huge salary offer from the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Messi was suspended for making what PSG regard as an unauthorised two-day trip to Saudi this week and will not train with the team or be paid for a fortnight. Messi joined in 2021 on a contract that includes an option for a third season but that will not be activated.

Messi is a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia and his camp argue he arranged a visit there that coincided with a period without training, only for a session to be added on Monday – at which point he could not change his plans. 

He travelled with his family and was seen there holding a falcon on his arm, watching a palm-weaving demonstration and looking around the Arabian Horse Museum.

Guardian

