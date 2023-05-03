'Dangerous and unacceptable' - arrest made after laser shone at Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal have condemned the shining of a laser into the face of Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk as a fan was arrested over the incident on Tuesday night
'Dangerous and unacceptable' - arrest made after laser shone at Mykhailo Mudryk

TARGETED: Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk had a laser shone into his face against Arsenal. Pic: PA

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 11:41
PA Sport

Arsenal have condemned the shining of a laser into the face of Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk as a fan was arrested over the incident on Tuesday night.

Television cameras at the Emirates Stadium picked up a light being beamed in the direction of the Ukraine international, who had been jeered after coming on as a second-half substitute for the visitors.

Mudryk had been close to joining the Gunners in January before instead signing for their London rivals and was targeted with the laser during the 3-1 home win which saw Mikel Arteta's side move back to the top of the Premier League table.

An Arsenal statement on Wednesday morning read: "An arrest has been made following the use of a laser during last night's match.

"This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their enquiries. We will obviously take the strongest possible action."

The PA news agency understands the Football Association will be investigating the matter and that the Metropolitan Police made a further three arrests at the game for ticket touting.

More in this section

Leicester City v Everton FC - Premier League Séamus Coleman reveals no damage done to ACL
Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar - UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Elland Road hero Robbie Keane to join Sam Allardyce's Leeds coaching ticket 
Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Collapse at Arsenal sums up Chelsea’s pointless celebrity product
<p>BELIEF: Oleksandr Zinchenko retains belief that Arsenal can win the title. Pic: John Walton/PA</p>

If you don’t believe, there is no point playing – Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd