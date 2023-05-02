Arsenal profit in opening 45 to cruise past rudderless Chelsea

ARSENAL 3-1 CHELSEA

WHETHER or not this proves to be a pyrrhic victory for Mikel Arteta's side, it will come as some brief relief to the Arsenal players and supporters to see their team back at the top of the Premier League table after a first win in five games.

Manchester City can replace them with a home win over West Ham tonight, but the compelling nature of this win served as a clear message they have not totally relinquished their unlikely title challenge.

If only, they surely must be thinking Arsenal had not dropped points against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton in the build-up to their more understandable defeat at City last Wednesday.

The only surprise in was that Chelsea did not concede more, for Frank Lampard's side were an embarrassment to their supporters until late on in the match.

Chelsea have now lost all six of their matches since he returned as an emergency caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Potter. This perhaps, bar a brief second half rally when they scored, was the probably worst of the bunch.

And it is probably fair to say nobody felt more humiliated than former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward was recalled for his first start since last November to try and get some vengeful energy into Lampard's attack. He was substituted at half-time having touched the ball nine times – four of them from taking the kick-off and restarts after Arsenal's three first half goals.

The match started with boos ringing around the packed stadium as Arsenal's once-loved FA Cup winning captain stood over the ball to start the action. His forced departure over disciplinary issues was a turning point in Arteta's reign here as the club's board and supporters backed the Spanish coach in his tough disciplinary stance.

Back to the action and Arsenal quickly won possession and Kepa Arrizabalaga was making crucial saves from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.

Arteta, who has hardly made anything other than injury enforced changes all season, dropped centre back Rob Holding to hand Jakub Kiwior a debut in a back three.

The young Pole took his chance and played well. Arteta also rested Thomas Partey to bring in Chelsea old boy Jorginho. Brazilian wing sensation Gabriel Martinelli made way for Leandro Trossard in attack.

The Belgium forward was a signing Arsenal made after Chelsea outbid them for Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk in January. The €100million signing did not even make the starting line-up last night.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard with huis own section bombshell by starting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his first start since November last year, also against his old Arsenal team-mates.

All Chelsea seemed to have was an laudable work-rate as they battled to keep Arsenal at bay. And when that was not enough they had and alert keeper in Kepa Arrizabalaga, who produced a spectacular 15th minute save at a post to keep out a rare Saka header.

It all made for a crackling atmosphere, as it usually is when these two fierce London rivals meet.

'We've won it all,' blasted out the Blues in one corner of the ground, only to be drowned out with 'you've bought it all' by the Arsenal faithful. They then hit them with an encore of 'you're going down' after Odegaard's sumptuous 17th minute opening goal.

Granit Xhaka, clearly well again after his subdued game at City last week, played it square from the left, along the edge of the Chelsea area, and Arsenal's Norwegian captain adjusted his feet to curl in a first time left foot shot, which Kepa tipped on to the underside of the cross bar and in.

The first time Chelsea managed to get into Arsenal's half, after 21 minutes, defender Ben Chilwell burst clear to fire a shot which Aaron Ramsdale brilliantly turned around a post for a corner.

Arsenal responded by hitting Chelsea with two more quick goals to leave the Arsenal fans taunting their rivals with a round of 'Are you Tottenham in disguise?'

The second goal, with just over half an hour gone, was another classic Xhaka-Odegaard combination to which Chelsea had no answer. Only this time a few of the Chelsea players could be seen arguing with each other as Odegaard ran away to celebrate his 14th Premier League goal of the season.

Gabriel Jesus followed up three minutes later with his ninth, prodding in from close range after the ball had been bouncing around the Chelsea six-yard area.

Chelsea just about stemmed the side for the remainder of the first half and into the second before their best player on the night Noni Madueke pulled a goal back. Mateo Kovacic played the young Chelsea forward through and he slotted past Ramsdale for his first goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven at the turn of the year.

Arsenal had thrown away two-goal leads twice recently – surely they were not going to do it a third time and bow out of th title race in humiliation fashion?!

Not this time. For this Arsenal side did not fold, but kept pressing for more goals while also keeping it tight at the back. It helped, of course, that Chelsea's attack was largely toothless.

Arteta's men must now go and repeat this performance and result away to Newcastle United on Sunday, while Lampard will be hoping to still be in charge by the time they go to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 7; White 7, Kiwior 7, Gabriel 6 (Holding 85), Zinchenko 5 (Tierney 75); Odegaard 8, Jorginho 7 (Partey 86), Xhaka 7; Saka 7 (Nelson 74), Jesus 6, Trossard 6 (Martinelli 59).

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Vieira.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga 7; Azpilicueta 6, Fofana 6 (Chalobah 86), Thiago Silva 5, Chilwell 6, Kante 6, Fernandez 5 (Mudryk 71), Kovacic 5, Madueke 7 (Ziyech 79), Aubameyang 3 (Havertz 45), Sterling 5 (Gallagher 71).

Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Felix, Loftus-Cheek.

Ref: Robert Jones 6

Att: 60,144