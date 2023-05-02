Belief revived as Arsenal get back in the saddle 

Arsenal are back on top with a performance that returned smiles to the supporters who had to grin and bear it when Manchester City so comprehensively dismantled them a week ago.

The Gunners' first game back in the saddle turned out to be no less a commanding victory but rudderless Chelsea, disjointed and dejected, were so poor it was difficult to conclude that their title tilt is now back to full pelt.

Sunday will be a truer test of that, when Mikel Arteta's side will have their credentials given a much more thorough examination at Newcastle.

Not since Nottingham Forest - Arsenal's penultimate opponents incidently - came away from the Emirates Stadium in October with a 5-0 spanking have Arsenal had it so easy.

But confidence levels have been well and truly topped up at the moment it was most needed. Four games without a win had raised doubts about their ability to last the course but this was a performance to revive belief.

If they can maintain these levels, the title race appears set to go all the way and if Arsenal do go on to defy the odds and pre-season expectations after all they can have their London rivals to thanks for a 90-minute helping hand.

The three changes Arteta made to the side that died at the Etihad were obvious enough; the only debate was whether the Spaniard ought to have made them a sooner.

Rob Holding out and a first start for January signing Jakub Kiwior smelled of knee-jerk reaction given that the 23-year-old Pole had been afforded just 14 minutes of action previously.

But Holding had been taken apart by Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne in the City game and it was hard to make a case for him not being taken him out of the firing line. Until fitness is finally regained by William Saliba - the man who went from spare part loanee to automatic selection in the space of two summer months - then it will always be Gabriel plus whoever in the middle of defence.

Change number two was overdue as well.

Thomas Partey's early season form was a major reason why the Gunners propelled themselves into the land of hope but the midfield enforcer was going to suffer a dip at some point. The 2-2 draw at West Ham was when it became apparent yet Jorginho had to wait patiently until this game.

The above also applied to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard was always worth a start anyway. Arteta had grounds to be satisfied that his Gunners were ready again.

Early nerves showed for both sides as possession was squandered hurriedly, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard guilty of careless passing and Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka poor touches, although the latter almost cashed in by getting on the end of Cesar Azpilicueta's under-hit nod back to keeper Kepa.

The Gunners were nevertheless the dominant team in the opening exchanges and the one most likely to prosper, if only they could get some form of rhythm. Chelsea's extraordinary nose dive under Todd Boehly, the man with the reverse Midas touch, made the visitors ideal opponents and the Blues seemed content to play the part of a side utterly bereft of confidence.

It was no surprise, then, that Chelsea's passive resistance lasted all of 18 minutes. Odegaard's fine strike, after Mateo Kovacic just let him trot into space, meant the Gunners were back above City and was rewarded for collectively having run almost two more miles than the Blues.

Not that the Gunners were entirely secure at the back themselves as Bukayo Saka was out-muscled by England colleague Ben Chilwell. The shot that followed was a defender's though - a perfect height for Aaron Ramsdale to save.

It was Chelsea's first touch in their opponent's box...

Odegaard's equally well-struck second was not long in arriving but again Chelsea's glaring shortcomings made it impossible to gauge whether the Gunners really had rediscovered their mojo. Raheem Sterling - a player previously of transfer interest to the Gunners - was at fault for not realising what was going on, and Gabriel Jesus' third three minutes later was the result of some Sunday League defending at the back post.

That it was the Brazilian who scored was significant though. The Brazilian was bought from City to give the Gunners a goal threat that had been lacking since Arteta jettisoned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January last year.

The man himself was on the pitch of course, a living embodiment of how far Arsenal have come in that time - and how low Chelsea have fallen.

From Arteta’s point of view, this win backed by a more fluent performance helped draw a line under their recent stumbles. Now on to Newcastle.