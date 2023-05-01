Athlone close the gap at the top after comfortable win over Finn Harps

Finn Harps 1 Da Silva 88 Athlone Town 4 Pierrot 12, 33 (pen), Abdikadir 70, Dolia 74

A brace of goals from Frantz Pierrot paved the way for Athlone to cruise past an out-of-sorts Finn Harps in Ballybofey to go third in the SSE Airtricity League First Division and close the gap on leaders Galway United and Waterford FC who both lost.

Athlone, who have now scored 10 goals in their last three games, were physically much stronger and were good value for their win over a Harps side who drop to seventh.

The visitors hit the front in the 12th minute with Jack Kavanagh playing a ball through to Frantz Pierrot to fire past Tim Hiemer.

The midlanders doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute when Seamas Keogh had the misfortune to see the ball bounce awkwardly up and off his arm and a penalty was awarded from which Pierrot duly obliged with his ninth goal of the season.

Harps could have been four down at the break. Jamar Campion-Hinds shot across the face of goal and just wide while Matthew Leal also saw a shot narrowly off target.

Harps began the second half on a more positive note and Katiego Mashiho went close with a well struck effort, but they were dealt a further blow with captain Ryan Rainey having to go off injured.

Pierrot was almost in for a third on 68 minutes but his shot was well saved by Tim Hiemer.

However, from the resulting corner Haji Abdikadir forced the ball home to make it 3-0 after Patrick Hickey’s header had smacked off the crossbar.

Worse was to follow for the Donegal side as Valerii Dolia let fly with a thundering drive from the edge of the box to make it 4-0 in the 74th minute and silence the majority in the attendance of 1,221.

Filip Da Silva headed in a consolation goal for Harps in the 88th minute.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; McCallion, Farrar (O’Donnell, 67 mins), McMonagle; Keogh, Rainey (Okwute, 59 mins), Baba, Harris, Flood (Duffy, 83 mins); Mashigo (Jordan, 83 mins); Da Silva.

Athlone Town: Velikin; Abdikadir (Baker, 75 mins), Rodriguez, Van Geenen, Kavanagh; Leal (Mutawe, 75 mins), Hickey; Campion-Hinds (Lennon, 61 mins); Connolly, Dolia (Ryan, 75 mins); Pierrot (McCarrick, 81 mins).

Referee: M. Lynch (Galway).