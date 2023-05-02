Vera Pauw’s Ireland await Nations League draw

Uefa’s angling towards a meritocracy in women’s football will be apparent on Tuesday lunchtime when the draw for the inaugural Nations League is made in Nyon.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw flagged what she considered the ‘detrimental’ concept last August, citing the unfairness of offering favouritism to the bigger nations to reach the next European Championships in 2025 hosted by Switzerland.
Unlike the men’s equivalent, which began in 2018, there is a stronger connection between the Nations League and the Euro qualification series. The first campaign determines the placing in the second.
Coefficient criteria, based on competitive results before Ireland’s World Cup playoff victory over Scotland, posited Ireland into the League B of nations.
They’ll be pitted into a four-team group alongside nations listed below, playing off the series on a round-robin basis between September and November.
Essentially, Ireland will have to top their group – a realistic prospect given the field – for promotion to the League A group of nations for the qualifiers. The top two in that quadrangular pool – eight teams across four groups - advance to the finals automatically with the third placed side having one playoff shot at joining them.
Remaining in League B would spike the difficulty levels, adding an extra playoff hurdle to be navigated for Ireland to reach their first-ever Euros.
Tuesday’s draw takes place at 12 noon, Irish time, and is available to watch on Uefa.com.
Pot 1: Ireland, Poland, Czechia, Finland; Pot 2: Serbia, Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Romania; Pot 3: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary; Pot 4: Greece, Croatia, Belarus, Albania.