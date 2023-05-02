Vera Pauw’s Ireland await Nations League draw

Uefa’s angling towards a meritocracy in women’s football will be apparent on Tuesday lunchtime when the draw for the inaugural Nations League is made in Nyon
Vera Pauw’s Ireland await Nations League draw

NATIONS LEAGUE: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw. File pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 06:30
John Fallon

Uefa’s angling towards a meritocracy in women’s football will be apparent on Tuesday lunchtime when the draw for the inaugural Nations League is made in Nyon.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw flagged what she considered the ‘detrimental’ concept last August, citing the unfairness of offering favouritism to the bigger nations to reach the next European Championships in 2025 hosted by Switzerland.

Unlike the men’s equivalent, which began in 2018, there is a stronger connection between the Nations League and the Euro qualification series. The first campaign determines the placing in the second.

Coefficient criteria, based on competitive results before Ireland’s World Cup playoff victory over Scotland, posited Ireland into the League B of nations.

They’ll be pitted into a four-team group alongside nations listed below, playing off the series on a round-robin basis between September and November.

Essentially, Ireland will have to top their group – a realistic prospect given the field – for promotion to the League A group of nations for the qualifiers. The top two in that quadrangular pool – eight teams across four groups - advance to the finals automatically with the third placed side having one playoff shot at joining them.

Remaining in League B would spike the difficulty levels, adding an extra playoff hurdle to be navigated for Ireland to reach their first-ever Euros.

Tuesday’s draw takes place at 12 noon, Irish time, and is available to watch on Uefa.com.

League B pots

Pot 1: Ireland, Poland, Czechia, Finland; Pot 2: Serbia, Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Romania; Pot 3: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary; Pot 4: Greece, Croatia, Belarus, Albania.

More in this section

Arsenal v VfL Wolfsburg - UEFA Women's Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Emirates Stadium Heartbreak for Arsenal and Katie McCabe after extra-time loss to Wolfsburg
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp at risk of touchline ban over Paul Tierney remarks
Leicester City v Everton FC - Premier League Séamus Coleman injury overshadows Everton's comeback against Leicester
<p>CLOSING THE GAP: Athlone Town manager Dermot Lennon. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile</p>

Athlone close the gap at the top after comfortable win over Finn Harps

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd