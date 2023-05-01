Damien Duff laments 'very poor' display as Shelbourne draw with Drogheda

Drogheda United 1 Shelbourne 1

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne extended their unbeaten run in the Premier Division to five matches with a draw against Drogheda United. However, Duff left his players in no doubt about how he perceived their performance.

Evan Caffrey’s fine free kick salvaged a point against an impressive Drogheda, to whom Freddie Draper had given the lead with a header early in the second half. Duff labelled his side’s display as 'very poor.'

“We were nowhere near our levels today. I’m very happy with the point but not with the performance,” he said post-match, reflecting on a game in which his side were second best to Drogheda for the majority.

The home team dominated the opening half, with Draper, Darragh Markey and Dayle Rooney all going close to scoring the lead goal. Referee Rob Hennessy denied Drogheda a penalty when ex-Red Ryan Brennan appeared to have been felled by Paddy Barrett.

Draper, the teenage striker on loan from Lincoln City, scored his second goal in three days mere minutes after the restart. He headed in Darragh Markey’s cross after a well-worked short corner routine.

Kevin Doherty, himself a former Shelbourne manager, would ultimately rue his team’s inability to take more of the chances that fell their way – and the decision of the referee not to penalise Barrett in the first half.

Before the leveller, both Draper and 20-year-old Shels striker Kyle Robinson had hit the woodwork at each end, crashing headers off the crossbar and foot of the upright respectively.

Caffrey’s free kick came at the midway point of the second half and left Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe flailing. It was a memorable way for him to open his account for Shels following his close season move from UCD.

Jack Moylan could have stolen all three points for Shels near the death, but after he beat Luke Heeney on the inside, McCabe repelled his effort. It would have been scarcely deserved.

While Shels are now five without defeat, Drogheda have not tasted victory in the same number of games. Doherty will surely take some consolation from his team's consistently impressive displays.

Goals are an issue but with teenage striker Draper seemingly finding his feet, things may soon to begin to look up for them, with midtable remaining reasonably congested.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally; Brennan, Heeney; Grimes, Markey, Rooney; Draper (Foley, 90).

Shelbourne: Kearns; JR Wilson, Barrett, Byrne (Quinn, 83), Griffin, Ledwidge (Hadiki, 46); Lunney, Caffrey, T Wilson; Moylan; Robinson (McManus, 83).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.