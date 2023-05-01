Ryan O'Kane stunner helps Dundalk past UCD and up to fourth

UCD 0 Dundalk 2

Teenager Ryan O’Kane scored a goal of the month contender to seal Dundalk’s victory at the UCD Bowl.

Leading through John Martin’s first half strike and with UCD chasing the game late on, O’Kane struck in the fourth minute of added time.

Collecting an Alfie Lewis pass, the 19-year-old got his head up and struck a stunning right-foot shot that arrowed into the net off the underside of the crossbar to add to his first goal of the season in Friday’s win over Drogheda United.

Their second back-to-back wins of the season moves Stephen O’Donnell’s Dundalk back up to fourth place in the table.

UCD remain three points adrift of Cork City at the bottom.

Despite a promising opening it was the 35th minute before the game sparked to life with Dundalk taking the lead.

The UCD marking was lax to say the least from O’Kane’s corner as Martin, fresh from his late winner which downed Drogheda, ghosted in completely unattended at the back post to force the ball home off his midriff.

A chance to double that lead was then spurned two minutes before the interval.

Martin fed a loose ball through for the run of Rayhaan Tulloch.

Notwithstanding the Englishman showing clever feet to outfox a couple of defenders, he couldn’t find the finish as he sliced his shot wastefully wide.

Dundalk thought they had a second goal five minutes into the second half when Connor Malley headed home an O'Kane free kick. Lurking in front of Moore, Archie Davies was flagged offside and it was disallowed.

It was an hour before UCD finally worked Nathan Shepperd for the first time, Danny Norris finding a pocket of space on the left to bring a good save from the Dundalk goalkeeper down to his left.

Substitute Jake Doyle then blew UCD's best chance of an equaliser right on 90 minutes when shooting wide before O’Kane made sure of the three points for Dundalk with his moment of magic.

UCD: Moore; Osam, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey; Keane (Doyle, 74), Higgins (Gallagher, 54); Behan, Norris (Izekor, 84), Nolan (O’Connor, 84); Kinsella-Bishop (Clarke, 54).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Williams, Muller, Leahy; Lewis, Malley; Yli-Kokko (Hoban, 65), Tulloch (Doyle, 88), O’Kane; Martin (Benson, 65; Ward, 69).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).