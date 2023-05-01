Four defeats in a row for Cork City after Bohs hammering

BOHEMIANS 5 (Jordan Flores 32, Adam McDonnell 57, Ali Coote 78, 80, James McManus 84) CORK CITY 0

Looking down from their perch of top spot, Bohemians fans didn’t relent in rubbing it into Cork City by ringing a chorus of ‘going down’ around a packed Dalymount Park.

The game may have swung on a flashpoint after a half hour that resulted in the visitors losing Ally Gilchrist to a red card but there was no denying the gulf in class as the Rebel Army slipped to a fourth straight defeat.

They remain marooned in the relegation playoff spot, now five points behind eight-placed Drogheda United.

Up next on Friday is the visit of St Patrick’s Athletic to Turner’s Cross but Colin Healy’s threadbare squad will be further depleted by suspensions of Gilchrist and Aaron Bolger, who incurred his fifth booking of the season.

Healy made two changes to the side beaten 2-1 by Shelbourne on Friday, Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh earning promotion for scoring the consolation while one of the Swedish trio, Albin Winbo, started as the left wing-back in preference to Ethon Varian.

City were straight at it from the off, producing a chance right on the minute mark that only the best goalkeeper in the league was capable of saving.

Barry Coffey’s persistence in dashing to the endline was rewarded with a lofted cross into the box where Ruairi Keating leapt brilliantly to connect.

His downward header looked destined for the corner until James Talbot extended his arm to keep it out.

Pressure from Krystian Nowak prevented the striker from prodding the rebound home for his sixth of the season as the weakened header dropped into the stopper’s hands.

That would be the peak of City’s excitement for the leaders soon grasped the midfield area and never looked back.

Their eagerness to test teenage goalkeeper Daniel Moynihan was reflected by Paddy Kirk arrowing a shot over, followed by another attempt by Jordan Flores which the custodian batted aware.

Keating looked isolated as the lone frontman and he was even more stranded when his team lost Gilchrist to a straight red card on the half hour mark.

He appeared to tangle on the ground with Jonathan Afolabi after the ball was cleared and while it seemed provocation was at play, his reckless reaction spelt danger.

Michelle O’Neill, the assistant nearest the incident, didn’t flag but her colleague on the opposite side, Emmet Dynan, brought it to Adriano Reale’s attention through his earpiece and the red card was brandished.

Flores duly stepped up from the resultant free-kick to whip the ball over the wall from 25 yards and into the top corner beyond the stranded Moynihan.

Whatever chance City had of shocking the table-toppers vanished thereafter as Bohs availed of the extra space to boss possession.

Healy and his assistant Richie Holland continued to remonstrate with the officials as they walked to the dressing-rooms at the interval but they had to look internally for the capitulation that ensued in the second half.

Adam McDonnell was given the freedom of Dalymount 12 minutes after the restart to pop up on the left side of the penalty area and deliver a cross that was allowed to trickle directly into the far corner.

Healy made a four-man substitution to try to spark a comeback and their woes were encapsulated by chances at either end on 78 minutes.

While Cian Murphy somehow contrived to fire wide from fellow substitute Gordon Walker’s cutback, Ali Coote made no mistake from Kris Trardek’s similar pass seconds later.

With 10 minutes left, Coote – just back from injury - added his second from six yards before substitute James McManus was given sufficient time and room to advance and beat Moynihan and complete the rout with an 84th minute fifth.

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; G Horton, K Nowak, K Radkowski, P Kirk; J Flores (J Clarke 74), A McDonnell (J McManus 62); D Connolly (D McDaid 70), D Williams (A Coote 70), K Twardek; J Afolabi.

CORK CITY: D Moynihan; C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; D Crowley, M Healy, A Bolger (J O’Donovan 74), B Coffey (D Krezic 61), A Winbo (G Walker 70); J O’Brien Whitmarsh (T Owolabi 61), R Keating (C Murphy 61).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).