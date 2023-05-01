LOI previews: Candystripes eye top of the table as rivals Rovers visit

After finally belying the perils of their artificial pitch to overturn home form, Derry City have a chance of going top of the table if they beat champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday night.

The Candystripes’ 2-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday was their first in five attempts at the Ryan McBride Brandywell since beating Cork City in their opening home game. Maybe it was the decision to break tradition by changing dugout that stoked the turnaround.

Mirroring last year’s pattern, when they claimed 35 points on the road, four more than at home, Derry have failed to make home advantage count, picking up a mere eight points from a possible 18.

It’s been away results – such as their first win at Rovers since 2017 in February – which have kept them within touching distance of table-toppers Bohemians.

Should Cork City upset Bohs at Dalymount in one of the earlier Bank Holiday games, Derry know the prize for beating the four-in-a-row chasers in the live televised game will be table leadership on goal difference after 13 games.

Injuries related to their 3G pitch remain a topical issue but the return from the treatment table of Michael Duffy, Adam O’Reilly and Cameron McJannet has coincided with Derry’s upturn.

Colm Whelan’s ACL rupture occurred while a UCD player and the value of his availability following an eight-month layoff was evidenced by scoring in each of his comeback matches over the past 10 days against Cork City and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Higgins may resist temptation by keeping the Kilkenny native on the bench again as he has had the luxury of rotating Cian Kavanagh with Jamie McGonigle in the sole striker’s slot.

"Things are definitely getting better in terms of injuries but we've come this far so we will do what's right for the players,” stressed the City boss.

"There's a long way between now and the end of the season in November, so there's no point rushing."

"I understand playing the champions is an important game but they're all important games.

"We’ll stick with the same attitude – not looking to sit in or hold on, only trying to win.”

Shamrock Rovers, too, come into the clash against their fellow title rivals on the back of successive wins and an improving injury list. Striker Rory Gaffney, however, is unlikely to be over his knock in time to be in contention.

Elsewhere, Declan Devine has called on his Bohemians players to lift their performance from Friday’s 1-1 draw at bottom side UCD. Keith Buckley and Jonathan Afolabi both made an impact off the bench at Belfield – especially the latter by scoring the opener – and they’re tipped to start against Cork City.

Three defeats on the trot for the Rebel Army anchored Colin Healy’s side to the relegation playoff spot, with UCD closing the gap beneath to just three points.

Eradicating what Healy branded soft goals like Shelbourne’s pair in Friday’s latest loss is imperative for their fortunes to turn. Cian Bargary is still sidelined for City with a muscle strain but rookie goalkeeper Daniel Moynihan is poised to retain his place after a solid debut at Tolka Park.

Sligo Rovers and St Pat’s, both defeated on Friday, square up at 3pm while Shels travel to Drogheda aiming to build upon their elevation to fourth place, the highest position of the 17-month Damien Duff reign.

In the First Division, Galway United travel to struggling Longford Town seeking their 12th straight victory of an impeccable season. Second-placed Waterford, whom they host on Friday at what’s anticipated to be a sell-out Eamonn Deacy Park, host Wexford.

Monday’s LOI Fixtures:

PREMIER DIVISION:

St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers, Richmond Park (3pm); Bohemians v Cork City, Dalymount Park (5pm); UCD v Dundalk, Belfield (5pm), Drogheda United v Shelbourne, Weavers Park (5pm); Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell (7.15pm).

FIRST DIVISION: Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, Carlisle Grounds (3pm); Waterford v Wexford, RSC (3pm); Cobh Ramblers v Kerry, St Colman’s Park (5pm); Longford Town v Galway United, Bishopsgate (7.30pm); Finn Harps v Athlone Town, Finn Park (8pm).