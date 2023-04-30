Man City go top after defeating Fulham

FULHAM 1 (Vinicius 15) MANCHESTER CITY 2 (Haaland pen 3, Alvarez 36)

OVER TO YOU ARSENAL.

Manchester City fans were singing “We are top of the league” after goals from Erling Haaland – of course – and Julian Alvarez saw off Fulham and finally took their team a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners will get their chance to return to the top if they beat Chelsea on Tuesday, but Pep Guardiola's men are firmly in command after this, their eighth straight league victory. City have not lost since Tottenham beat them on February 5th, and with a game still in hand on Arsenal, it would be a surprise to see them slip up now.

It only took 90 seconds for City to assert their control at Craven Cottage. Jack Grealish crossed from the left, Riyad Mahrez flicked the ball back inside for Alvarez and Tim Ream's clumsy challenge led to a simple penalty decision for referee Simon Hooper. Haaland stepped up and smashed the ball to Bernd Leno's left for his 50th goal of an extraordinary season.

The big Norwegian was without his partner-in-crime Kevin De Bruyne, but showed his own creative side, teeing up Grealish twice in quick succession for shots that were well saved by Leno.

But in between, Fulham equalised. Carlos Vinicius looked too clumsy from an early Antonee Robinson cross fell his way, but was clinical in the 15th minute when a forward pass from Andreas Pereiran was nodded back to him by Harry Wilson. The big Brazilian controlled the ball with his hip and hit a sweet left-footed volley past Ederson from close range.

City had been top of the table for only 12 minutes, but regained top spot in the 36th minute when Alvarez scored a beauty. Racing on to a Mahrez past in a central position, he dummied to shoot from 25 yards. Tosin bought the dummy, sliding to block an non-existent shot, and Alvarez shifted the ball to his right before curling a shot high over Leno and into the far corner of goal.

The German keeper was Fulham's saviour more than once, saving well from Ilkay Gundogan, Haaland and Alvarez before the hour mark. Moments earlier, the unfortunate Pereira joined Ream in the treatment room after leaving on a stretcher with a head injury.

The moment seemed to inspire Fulham and for the first time City looked rattled. Ederson made a vital stop with one hand at the edge of his area to deny Vinicius, and Kyle Walker survived a penalty appeal when Bobby De Cordova-Reid went down too easily after a tussle, and the Fulham forward then fired a shot just wide from 25 yards. Tempers flared after Grealish and Kenny Tete squared up and another half-a-dozen players joined in the pushing and shoving.

Grealish was booed every time he touched the ball thereafter, but he and his team-mates had the last laugh as City held on for three points.

FULHAM 4-3-3: Leno 8; Tete 6, Tosin 6, Ream 5 (Diop 22), Robinson 7; Reed 6 (Lukic 76), Pereira 7 (Cairney 58), Palhina 6; Wilson 5 (James 76), Vinicius 6, De Cordova Reid 6 (Soloman 76)

MAN CITY 3-2-3-2: Ederson 7; Walker 7, Dias 7, Akanji 7; Stones 7, Rodri 7; Mahrez 7 (Foden 82), Gundongan 8, Grealish 8; Alvarez 8 (B Silva 82), Haaland 8

Referee: Simon Hooper 7