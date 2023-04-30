Newmarket Celtic boss hails history-makers after FAI Junior Cup win

Newmarket Celtic 1-1 St Michael’s AFC (Newmarket Celtic win 5-4 on penalties)

Stephen Kelly is bringing the FAI Junior Cup to Clare for the first time after he scored the decisive spot kick to give Newmarket Celtic a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over St Michael’s AFC after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the final at Jackman Park in Limerick.

It was a moment that seemed almost impossible midway through the second half, as David Slattery cancelled out Harvey Cullinan’s opening goal and the Mickies’ took firm control of this tie.

St Michael’s even held their own following the dismissal of Paul Breen, but it wasn’t enough as Shane Ryan missed in the shoot-out and Kelly converted the final penalty kick.

Just after the trophy lift, Newmarket manager Paddy Purcell couldn’t quite get his head around the history that his players created.

“I just can’t believe that we’ve done it today, really,” he said. “It is a testament to the club and the players. I’m absolutely over the moon.

“This is the first time that this has ever been done by a team from Clare, and that in itself is a piece of history that no one can ever change.”

The manager, who won the trophy once upon a time with Fairview Rangers, created this moment with an unwavering message to his players before the shoot-out.

“I don’t get too high or too low. I just try to stay in the moment. I just told the players to trust themselves. Don’t second guess. Make their mind up before they go up,” he explained.

“We knew pretty much before who the penalty takers were going to be, even though we didn’t practice penalties.”

The Mickies, who were going for their fourth success, were the more comfortable team in the first half as they dominated possession. Newmarket showed no signs of nerves when dealing with this as they shut out their Munster rivals with some neat defending from Cullinan and Conor McDaid.

It seemed like all the possession was going to pay off when Russell Quirke burst through the centre for St Michael’s but the striker lost his footing and Newmarket got the ball back.

Newmarket broke and Eoin Hayes got surrounded and went down, and a penalty was given. Cullinan sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and gave Newmarket the lead in the 36th minute.

St Michael’s started off the second half by winning a corner and the ball was cleared off the line to Slattery. He fired in the equaliser from close range, and Newmarket looked stunned.

Slattery broke in injury time and a chance to win it rolled narrowly wide. Extra-time was a tense affair, as both teams battled tiredness and each other. Newmarket held their own in the shoot-out with Kelly keeping his composure and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

St Michael’s FC: Adrian Walsh; Sean Murphy (Adam McGrath 108), Donagh Hickey, Denis John Creimins, Paul Breen, Joseph Mulcahy (Shane Ryan 75), Jimmy Carr, Colin Bargary, David Slattery (Ashley Kelliher 85), Edmond O’Dwyer (Rhys Bryon 96), Russell Quirke.

Newmarket Celtic: Shane Cusack; David O’Grady, Conor McDaid, Harvey Cullinan, Ethan Fitzgerald, Jack Kelly, Kevin Hartnett (Eunan Doherty 72), Gearoid O’Brien (Eoin Kelly 83), Darragh Leahy (Gary Higgins 112), Eoin Hayes, David McCarthy (Ronan McCormack 106).

Referee: Alin Suteu.