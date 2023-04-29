Jeff Stelling to leave Soccer Saturday after more than 25 years

Jeff Stelling has confirmed he will leave Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after more than 25 years presenting the popular Sky Sports show.
It is not the first time the 68-year-old has announced he would stepping down but Stelling has promised he will not change his mind on this occasion. Stelling previously claimed he would leave Sky Sports at the end of last season but decided to stay on for another year.
“I’ve been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team,” Stelling said. “It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It’s been a lot of fun – for me at least.”
🚨 BREAKING: Jeff Stelling has announced that he'll be leaving Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday at the end of this season ⚽ pic.twitter.com/lujRbE5g26— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 29, 2023
Stelling confirmed the news on Saturday’s edition of the programme, earning him a round of applause from the four pundits on the panel.
Sky Sports director of football, Gary Hughes, said: “Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere. His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.”