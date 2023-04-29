Hammers pay penalty again as Palace win seven-goal thriller

CRYSTAL PALACE 4 WEST HAM UNITED 3

DAVID Moyes suffered more penalty frustration as his West Ham side slumped to a second-successive defeat that leaves them with work still to do in the fight to steer clear of the relegation places.

Moyes’s players protested referee Craig Pawson’s decision to award a 66th-minute spot-kick after Eberechi Eze’s run was halted by Nayef Aguerd. Contact was limited but VAR supported the on-field decision, allowing Eze to score what proved to be the decisive goal.

The decision only added to the sense of frustration Moyes carried over from Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool when he was convinced his side should have been awarded a late penalty. On this occasion, though, the Hammers manager was forced to reflect on the fact his side failed to match Crystal Palace who moved up to 11th and the 40-point mark.

Having taken an early lead through Tomas Soucek, West Ham fell behind to efforts from Jordan Ayew, Wilf Zaha and Jeff Schlupp before Michail Antonio added the visitors’ second. Eze then restored a two-goal lead before Aguerd raised hopes of a late Hammers comeback.

Palace had started the game brightly but they were undone by the visitors' first real period of pressure. Michael Olise failed to deal with a corner at the far post, heading the ball back into the danger zone where Soucek lashed home on the full in the ninth minute.

Olise made up for his earlier error by playing a superb reverse pass for Ayew who placed his finish across keeper Lukasz Fabianski. And the Palace winger was again the architect when the Eagles took the lead in the 20th minute, drilling a low cross that Ayew flicked on at the near post and Zaha, marking his return after four games out, turned in from close range.

Palace were playing without tension with Olise and Eze in particular causing problems for the visitors. The Hammers, though, had only themselves to blame for falling further behind in the 29th minute when Schlupp dispossessed Soucek just outside the penalty area and calmly made the most of the resulting chance.

Antonio reduced the deficit ten minutes before the break when he headed in from close range after a corner was headed on by Soucek. But they were unable to build on that as Palace grew in stature after the break.

And it came as little surprise when they extended their lead through Eze’s penalty.

To their credit, West Ham fought back once more, and again the goal came from corner. Soucek won the flick at the near post and Aguerd was on hand at the far post to head home in the 72nd minute.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone 6; Ward 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Olise 8, Doucoure 7 (Milivojevic 90, 6), Schlupp 7; Eze 8, Ayew 8, Zaha 6 (Edouard 85, 6).

Subs not used: Guaita, Tomkins, Sambi Lokonga, Mateta, Hughes, Richards, Riedewald.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Zouma 6 (Ogbonna 19, 6), Aguerd 5, Emerson 4 (Cresswell 46, 6); Soucek 5, Rice 6; Bowen 5, Paqueta 5 (Ings 69, 6), Fornals 5 (Benrahma 46, 6); Antonio 6 (Cornet 89, 6).

Subs not used: Areola, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer.

Referee: Craig Pawson 6