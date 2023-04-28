Harps held by Longford in Finn Park stalemate 

Finn Harps 1(Da Silva 35) Longford Town 1(Dervin 42)

Finn Park was the venue as Dave Rogers and Stephen Henderson witnessed their sides play out a tense 1-1 on Friday night.

The result keeps Finn Harps in sixth position in the table and extends their unbeaten run to four matches while Longford Town remain second from bottom, with their winless run being stretched to four games.

Filip Da Silva put the hosts in the lead ten minutes before the interval but that goal was quickly cancelled out via a strike from Aodh Dervin.

The visitors had the better of the first twenty minutes as three big efforts required action from Finn Harps. Jamal Ibrahim had one chance cleared off the line by Daithi McCallion while another header was clawed away by Tim Heimer.

Shane Elworthy forced another low save out of Heimer before the hosts went on the offensive.

Shane McMonagle headed over from close range while Seamas Keogh had Jack Brady at full stretch to deny a strike from the edge of the area after half an hour.

Filip Da Silva broke the deadlock five minutes later courtesy of a Ryan Flood corner but that lead was short-lived as Aodh Dervin hit Longford Town level with a curling effort from 20 yards after his left-sided corner was only half cleared.

Finn Harps had a couple of bright moments to restore their advantage as Ellis Farrar headed over just two minutes into the second half while Seamas Keogh squandered a gilt-edged chance on the hour mark, placing a low shot wide from 12 yards.

Ryan Flood went close a couple of minutes later but his pop at goal from the edge of the box was always rising.

A late Harps corner offered one final opportunity to bag three wins in a row but Longford cleared as they returned to Bishopsgate with a share of the spoils.

Finn Harps: Tim Heimer; Caoimhin Porter, Daithi McCallion, Keith Cowan, Ellis Farrar, Shane McMonagle; Ryan Rainey, Noe Baba, Seamas Keogh; Ryan Flood, Filip Da Silva.

Subs: Okwuy Okwute for McMonagle(ht), Katlego Mashigo for Porter(64), Michael Harris for Cowan(79)

Longford Town: Jack Brady; Stephen Elworthy, Viktor Serdeniuk, Cian Byrne, Kyle O'Connor; Adam Verdon, Gary Armstrong, Aodh Dervin; Darragh Lynch, Joshua Giurgi, Jamal Ibrahim.

Subs: Stephen Meaney for Lynch(66), Mohammed Boudiaf for Ibrahim, Ross Fay for Armstrong(both 73), Evan Farrell for Verdon(90)

Referee: Paul Norton