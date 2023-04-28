Formidable Treaty United down sorry Kerry

Treaty United 4 Kerry 0

Treaty United earned their first win since the start of the month, as they put a very disappointing Kerry to the sword in the Munster Derby played at the Markets Field.

A first half brace from Success Edogun helped the Treaty men move to eight points in the table while Kerry remain rooted to the bottom.

It was Treaty who took the lead in the tie after 11 minutes. A lovely free flowing move that saw Success Edogun and Stephen Christoper exchange some beautiful passes before a through ball opened the Kerry defence for Dean George to finish past Guthrie.

Then in a minute of mayhem the game changed very much in favour of Treaty Utd after Kerry were awarded a penalty when the referee deemed that Anthony O’Donnell had handled in the area in the 24th minute, but Leo Gaxha saw his penalty attempt saved by Hallahan, diving to his right and Sean McGrath could not get to the rebound.

Momentum would have swung from that goal if scored to Kerry but up the other end Treaty would make it 2-0 when Edogun found space in the Kerry defence. His first shot struck Sean Kennedy on the arm but his second effort rippled the Kerry net after 26 minutes.

But the hosts were always in control after Edogun hammered home a strike from a lovely George cross to the top corner of the Kerry net and at half time it was 3-0 to the home side and there appeared no way back for Kerry.

Just as the second half got underway, Gaxha almost netted one back for Kerry, but Hallahan saved well, Kelliher gathered the follow up but it went wide. At the other end Edogun rattled the crossbar as he looked for his third.

Treaty United had more chances to put the game beyond Edogun, who was looking dangerous, but failed to hit the target. George almost had a second but good defending by Kerry kept him at bay, Conor Barry fired a low free kick that Guthrie saved.

The game had entered a little bit of a lull period but Treaty still looked strong and after a corner in the 75th minute, and from it Ben O’Riordan got his head to ball and made it 4-0 to Treaty Utd and a good night for the home side.

Meanwhile Ronan Coughlan’s amazing goal-scoring streak continued as Waterford won for the sixth straight game by beating Bray Wanderers 2-1 while Longford Town held Finn Harps to a 1-1 draw in Donegal.

TREATY UNITED: Shane Hallahan; Ben O’Riordan, Anthony O’Donnell (Darren Nwankwo HT), Andy Spain, Lee Devitt; Conor Barry, Alec Byrne, Colin Conroy (Martin Coughlan 76’), Stephen Christopher (William Armshaw 62’); Dean George (Enda Curran 63’), Success Edogu, (Colin Kelly 76’).

KERRY: Wayne Guthrie (Callan Scully 88'); Sean Kennedy, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Shane Guthrie (Nathan Gleeson HT), Rob Vasiu; Cian Barrett (Matt Keane 51’), Ronan Teahan (Alex Ainscough 70’); Sean McGrath (Trpimir Vrljicak 70’), Leo Gaxha, Ryan Kelliher.

Referee: Ian O’Keeffe