Dundalk leave it late to get winner over ten man Drogheda

Dundalk 3 Drogheda Utd 2

John Martin pounced to score a stoppage time winner to spare Dundalk’s blushes as they claimed their first win in 44 days against 10 man Drogheda Utd at Oriel Park.

It looked as though Kevin Doherty’s side had earned themselves an unlikely point when goals from Dayle Rooney and Freddie Draper cancelled out first half strikes from Ryan O’Kane and Patrick Hoban for the hosts.

Both those goals for the Boynesiders came after they had influential midfielder Gary Deegan dismissed on 51 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Failure to beat their county rivals would have meant a worst run of form for Dundalk since 2012 but up popped Martin to scramble home in the 91st minute to ensure a first win for his side since they had beaten Drogheda Utd in the reverse fixture at Weavers Park on March 16th.

It was the visitors who started the brighter of the two sides and they almost hit the front on 19 minutes when Darragh Markey broke through one on one only to be denied by a superb stop from Nathan Shepperd.

The opening goal arrived four minutes later with Hoban playing a brilliant through ball for O’Kane to race onto, with the teenager bursting past Conor Keeley and Evan Weir to slot past Colin McCabe.

Within five minutes it was 2-0 with Hoban volleying home his second of the season despite two Drogheda defenders on the line after McCabe could only parry clear a flick on from Johannes Yli-Kokko from Keith Ward’s pass.

Drogheda’s task became all the more tougher when they were reduced to 10 men within six minutes of the restart with Deegan picking up a second yellow for a foul on Yli-Kokko.

Despite that setback, the Boynesiders pulled a goal back on 54 minutes with Dayle Rooney scrambling the ball to the net after Hayden Muller failed to deal with Draper’s flick on.

Draper then levelled matters on 72 minutes when he dispossessed Muller 40 yards from goal before racing through to slot past Shepperd.

It looked as though the sides would have to settle for a point apiece until Martin scrambled home in the 91st minute with the 30th goal of his career.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Leahy, Benson; Malley, Yli-Kokko (Martin 76); O’Kane (Lewis 69), Ward (Doyle 93), Tulloch; Hoban.

Drogheda Utd: McCabe; Ahui (Leddy 92), Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir (Heeney 25); Deegan, Brennan; Grimes, Markey, Rooney; Draper (Foley 89).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).