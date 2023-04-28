Whelan scores again as Derry have too much for St Pat's 

DERRY CITY 2 ST. PAT'S ATH 0

Derry City may have finally found their much sought-after hitman as Colm Whelan, put this fixture to bed against a struggling St. Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell.

Whelan, who scored on his debut against Cork City last weekend added his first strike at home to double his side's lead, a powerful header late in the second half.

Derry fielded the same side which was successful at Turner's Cross and the home side enjoyed the better of the exchanges having upped the ante after the break.

Indeed, it was the home lot who dominated the clear-cut scoring chances having enjoyed so much success on the left flank with Michael Duffy and Ben Doherty causing St. Pat's no shortage of problems.

In the 10th minute, Ollie O'Neill went so close to breaking the deadlock. Duffy rolled the ball into the midfielder's path but his scuffed shot crashed off the butt of the upright before the ball was hacked clear by a defender.

Six minutes later Cameron McJannet's downward header following a corner was well saved by Pat's keeper, Lyness.

At the other end, Eoin Doyle worked hard but for all his good work in playing colleagues into scoring positions, they failed to seriously trouble Derry keeper, Brian Maher.

However, the highlight of the opening period saw the home side produce a superb team move in the 28th minute was denied by Lyness.

Duffy carried the ball into the danger area to find O'Neill in space and when he found Doherty perfectly placed, the left-back was denied by Lyness thanks to a superb diving save.

And when the ball was worked back in Lyness did well to turn O'Neill's effort around his post.

Duffy was heavily involved again in the 36th minute when Sadou Diallo sent Graydon scampering clear on the left and his perfect centre was dropping into Duffy's path the winger seemed to struggle on the header or shot but failed to hit the target and a glorious chance was lost.

Pats' best efforts of the first half were fashioned by Eoin Doyle, but on each occasion, Thijs Timmermans and Jake Mulraney failed to take advantage.

Derry fished the half on the front foot and really should have moved into the driving seat in the 43rd minute when Duffy flashed the ball across the face of goal but Graydon failed to get the telling touch and another chance was lost.

Following the change of ends Graydon hammered the ball over the St. Pat's crossbar as Derry continued to place the Dubliners under pressure.

Derry's effort was rewarded in the 70th minute when they were awarded a penalty by referee, Paul McLaughlin.

Graydon burst forward and as he entered the danger area he appeared to be brought down to earth by Noah Lewis and Ben Doherty hammered the ball to the net from 12 yards.

The goal raised the atmosphere at the Brandywell as St. Pat's effort to contain the home side had been breached.

And Derry doubled their lead in the 78th minute following a Doherty corner, Whelan rising majestically to head powerfully home, his second goal in successive starts, a great boost for Ruaidhri Higgins side.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, S. McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (McEneff, 66), O'Reilly, O'Neill; Graydon, Kavanagh (Whelan, 64), Duffy (Coll, 85)

ST. PAT'S ATHLETIC: Lyness, Lewis, Breslin, Lennon, Forrester, Doyle (Lonergan, 75), Mulraney, Sjoberg, Curtis, Timmermans (Murphy, 75).

REFEREE: P. McLaughlin (Donegal).