Galway United make it 11 wins out of 11 in hard fought contest with Cobh Ramblers

Galway United 1 Cobh Ramblers 0

Galway United edged a tight encounter against a spirited Cobh Ramblers side in front of a full house in Eamon Deacy Park to seal an incredible 11th straight league win.

After a slow start, Killian Brouder struck well from 20 yards to draw a smart save from Lee Steacy 16 minutes in. Team-mate Conor O'Keefe glanced just over from a corner soon after.

The home team's pressure mounted and they would have been ahead courtesy of Stephen Walsh only for Brendan Frahill's goal-line intervention.

Cobh were otherwise comfortable and carried a threat on the break. Jack Doherty caught the eye going forward. His strike partner Jake Hegarty had their best chance after 38 minutes but Rob Slevin got his body in the way of the goalbound shot.

A moment of class broke the stalemate just after half-time. Vincent Borden pounced on a Brouder flick-on and volleyed home with panache for his 8th goal of the season.

Five minutes later Francely Lomboto missed a glorious chance to double the advantage. When the ball broke kindly to him in the box, he shot tamely into the grateful arms of Steacy.

The introduction of Conor McCormack helped the Tribesmen to assert a stronger control over the tie as the minutes ticked down. Winger Ed McCarthy was menacing in the second half and drew a superb save from Steacy when he struck from distance after a purposeful run.

Ramblers remained in the contest but only mustered a couple of pot shots from Doherty and James O'Leary which Brendan Clarke dealt with well.

They lost the impressive Doherty to a nasty looking injury in the closing minutes. With him went their best chance of a comeback and United held on to squeeze out a narrow victory to continue their remarkable run.

Galway United: B Clarke; Horgan, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon (McCormack 57); McCarthy (Rowe 81), Borden (Nugent 81), Hurley, O' Keefe, Lomboto (Clarke 68); Walsh.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; Eguaibor, Frahill, McCarthy; C O' Brien (T O' Brien 89), Abbott (Osorio 89), Holland (Desmond 89), O' Leary, Connell; Hegarty (Drinan 77), Doherty (Kervick 81).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.