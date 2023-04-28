Coughlan the hero for Waterford once again 

Amazingly, it was Ronan Coughlan's ninth goal in just eight days after netting four times against Athlone. Then a treble against Treaty.
GOAL MACHINE: Ronan Coughlan of Waterford celebrates. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 21:52
Paul Dowling

Bray Wanderers 1 Waterford FC 2 

Ronan Coughlan’s amazing goal-scoring streak continued as Waterford won for the sixth straight game.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval on Friday night at the Carlisle Grounds, the striker struck twice to end his former club's unbeaten home league record by the seaside in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The result also maintained new boss Keith Long’s winning run at the helm of the RSC outfit – coming against the Wicklow club he used to play for and manage.

The match effectively turned on the second half dismissal of Wanderers defender Max Murphy.

Booked just before the interval, the left-back picked up a second yellow for a 52nd minute tackle on Tunmise Sobowale.

And the Munster outfit levelled matters in the 55th minute. Niall O’Keeffe slipped Coughlan past the offside to slot under Stephen McGuinness for his 13th league goal of the campaign.

His 14th followed score followed in the 74th minute. Ryan Burke looped a cross from the left corner flag which Coughlan headed in from close range.

It took the Seagulls just three minutes to break the dead-lock.

Joe Power whipped over an in-swinging corner from the left right footed and Cole Omorehiomwan bundled the ball in at a crowded back post.

But the visitors went close to equalising late in the first period. Coughlan scooped over close in after good work by Tunmise Sobowale in the 44th minute.

Then in stoppage time, McGuinness tipped Barry Baggley’s corner onto the crossbar.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Hudson, Omorehiomwan, Massey, Murphy; Power (Thompson 73), Groome, Craven (Lovic 58), Almirall; Lyons, Davis (Fitzgerald 58). 

Waterford FC: Martin; Sobowale, Larkin (Nolan 84), Phillips, Burke; O'Keeffe, Baggley; Parsons, Connor, McMenamy (Idowu 66) Griffin (Clarke 66); Coughlan.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary).

