St Michael’s and Newmarket Celtic set to meet in FAI Junior Cup final

The 2023 FAI Junior Cup final will be an all Munster affair as Tipperary’s St Michael’s will face Newmarket Celtic this Saturday at Jackman Park in Limerick, with kick-off set for 5:00pm.

The Mickies are going for their fourth title, and their first since 2019, while Newmarket will make their FAI Junior Cup final debut.

St Michael’s first won the trophy in 1974 and they repeated that achievement in 2014 and 2019.

The club, which is based just outside Tipperary Town in Cooke Park, is a nursery for young players from the region as they produced Cian Murphy and Cian Bargary, who helped Cork City win the 2022 League of Ireland First Division.

Saturday is all about turning that into another piece of national silverware, and finishing a job that has taken St Michael’s across the country. They even had to go to the tip of the island for a quarter final meeting with Buncrana Hearts in Donegal.

As for Newmarket, their only point of reference for the final is the last team from Clare to get that far in the competition. That was Avenue United and they were beaten 2-0 by Cherry Orchard in the 1990 decider at Dalymount Park.

This makes Saturday a complete novelty for Newmarket, and they will go into the final after dominating their domestic league in Clare.

The FAI Junior Cup could be the start of a historic double for Newmarket, as they are also into the final of the Munster Junior Cup and they will play Regional United next month for the trophy.

Saturday’s winner will qualify for two competitions. First they will play FAI Intermediate Cup champions Rockmount for the Tom Hand Cup and then they will meet the Irish FA Junior Cup winners in the all island Presidents’ Junior Cup final.