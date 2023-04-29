Spalletti’s Napoli heroes set to join Diego and the legends of 1990

On April 29th, 1990, on the final day of the Serie A season, Napoli, and Diego Maradona, won their second, and until now, last league championship.

This weekend Napoli hope to celebrate their third if results go their way. If not, it’s only a matter of time before the Scudetto celebrations explode in the city of Naples.

When the current season kicked off, not many expected Napoli to challenge. The summer had seen Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne, and Dries Mertens all leave the club, and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis was a man under fire. Back in 1989, the summer transfer market also brought little enthusiasm.

Napoli did sign the experienced midfielder Massimo Mauro from Juventus, but the only other new faces were Marco Baroni, a defender signed from Lecce, and a relatively unknown 23-year-old from Serie C, Gianfranco Zola. True, the club did still have Diego Maradona, but the Argentinian wasn’t there when the season kicked off.

With Diego looking to escape and join Marseille, and owner Corrado Ferlaino going back on his promise to allow him to leave, their standoff continued while Napoli began their season. The club also had a new manager, with Alberto Bigon replacing Ottavio Bianchi.

When Maradona finally returned to Naples in early September, his teammates had won their opening two games. They did so not only without Diego, but also without their Brazilian stars Careca and Alemão, away on international duty.

Maradona missed the first four games and was on the bench for the next one. At home to Fiorentina, Diego and Napoli looked on as Roberto Baggio put on a masterclass which had the visitors 2-0 up at the break. Enter Diego, and although he missed a penalty, his presence and class was enough to help his teammates to a spectacular comeback. That 3-2 win saw them take sole leadership at the top of the table.

Diego didn’t score in that game, but he found the net in the next five matches. That included a goal in a 3-0 win over Milan, with Andrea Carnevale scoring the other two. Despite Maradona’s late start he would go on to score 16 goals, his highest ever total in Italy. Milan, with their Dutch trio of Marco Van Basten, Ruud Gullit, and Frank Rijkaard, would turn out to be Napoli’s main rival for the title but it wasn’t until after Christmas that Napoli suffered their first defeat.

That came at the halfway point of the season, a 3-0 loss away to Lazio. Napoli fans were hoping it was just their traditional post-Christmas hiccup, this being the fourth consecutive season where they lost their first game after the festive break. That defeat allowed the chasing pack to close the gap, with Inter just two points behind and Milan, Sampdoria, and Roma only a further point adrift.

On Monday, February 5th, 1990, Irish viewers tuning in to Network 2 were treated to a new show, a highlights package of Serie A action from the previous day. With Jack Charlton’s Republic of Ireland side qualifying for our first ever appearance at a World Cup, Italia ’90 fever was already taking hold. We now had a glimpse of the sights, sounds, and stadiums we would enjoy that summer, and a look at some of the biggest names in world football.

That evening’s programme brought us highlights from matchday 23. Although four of the nine games ended scoreless, we were treated to goals from familiar names such as Van Basten, Baggio, and Maradona. We would also witness a new star, Salvatore Schillaci, score for Juventus, and Totò would go on to break Irish hearts that summer.

Napoli romped to a 3-0 win over Cremonese that weekend, with Maradona scoring twice. Milan needed two Van Basten penalties to repeat Napoli’s feat of coming back from 2-0 down to Fiorentina to claim both points. That kept Milan to within three points of the leaders with a game in hand, but they only narrowed it to two when they drew with Verona three days later.

The following weekend, however, the sides were level at the top. Milan thumped Napoli 3-0 at the San Siro with Paolo Maldini and Van Basten on the scoresheet. Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi declared that the championship was only now beginning, and his club were now favourites to beat Napoli to the title just as they had two years previously.

Two weeks later Milan took a two-point lead at the top. They eased to a 4-0 win at Roma, while Napoli again fell at the San Siro. Jürgen Klinsmann was among the scorers for Inter in a 3-1 win. The next three games saw Zola score in a win over Genoa, before Napoli drew with Lecce and lost to Sampdoria. Milan, however, were unable to take advantage, losing to both Juventus and Inter.

With four games remaining Milan had a slender one-point advantage. April 8th was another turning point that season. Both Milan and Napoli were involved in scoreless draws, but not without controversy.

With less then 15 minutes to play in Atalanta v Napoli, a coin thrown from the crowd struck Alemão on the head. He left the field, and Napoli were awarded a 2-0 win. Ever since, Milan fans insist this robbed them of the title, but in reality, Napoli’s winning margin would be two points, and here they gained just one.

In Milan’s game, a Bologna effort looked to have crossed the line before keeper Andrea Pazzagli scooped it clear. These two events combined meant the sides were again level on points with three games remaining. Maradona, Carnevale, and Careca scored in a 3-0 win over Bari while Milan overcame Sampdoria. Goal difference didn’t matter at this stage, if the two finished with equal points, a play-off would be needed to decide the champions.

On the penultimate weekend, Napoli raced into a 3-0 lead at Bologna, while Milan were 1-0 up at half-time in Verona. While Napoli went on to win 4-2, Milan lost their heads and the Scudetto. Manager Arrigo Sacchi was first to see red, and after Verona levelled, both Rijkaard and Van Basten were both sent off. Verona found a late winner, and Milan finished the game with eight players as Alessandro Costacurta was also dismissed.

Napoli needed just a draw on the final day, and when Baroni scored against Lazio after seven minutes, the party had already begun. If things go their way this weekend, Naples will party like it’s 1990 all over again. Their game with Salernitana has now been moved to Sunday, and if Lazio fail to win away to Inter, a Napoli victory would secure the Scudetto.

It would be fitting for their fans to celebrate at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Napoli faithful have had a long wait, and since those glory days, have seen their club go bankrupt and fall to the third tier. The memory of Maradona looms large over Naples, but Luciano Spalletti’s side are about to become part of Neapolitan history.

The names of Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elif Elmas, Kim Min-jae, Stanislav Lobotka, Hirving Lozano, Frank Anguissa, Piotr Zieliński, and the rest of this squad will always be remembered alongside those of Careca, Carnevale, Zola, Baroni, Alemão, Luca Fusi, Massimo Crippa, Giuliano Giuliani, Ciro Ferrara, Fernando De Napoli, and of course, Diego Maradona.