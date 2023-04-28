Paul McGrath the best defender to handle Erling Haaland, reckons Gary Lineker

England’s Gary Lineker and Paul McGrath of Ireland at the European Championship Qualifier,  ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 16:48
Cian Locke

Republic of Ireland legend Paul McGrath would be the best defender from any era to handle modern goliath Erling Haaland, reckons Gary Lineker, though McGrath himself is not so sure.

The question was posed on the official Uefa Champions League website: "You can pick one defender from any era to face Haaland... Who are you picking?"

The Manchester City phenomenon needs just one more goal to make it a half-century for the campaign and was labelled a "beast" this week by his club teammate Bernardo Silva.

The suggestions were many. Paolo Maldini, the AC Milan and Italy great being a popular choice. Arsenal great Tony Adams was also nominated having claimed this week that marking Haaland would have "been so easy for me". 

John Terry also gained several mentions, while some went further back to select Liverpool hardman Norman Hunter or a classier Red option in Alan Hansen. 

Renowned opponents from across Manchester featured, including Jaap Stam and Nemanja Vidic. And it was a former Manchester United man that former England striker Lineker chose too, in Republic great McGrath.

Lineker played against McGrath several times in England-Ireland clashes, including at Euro '88 and Italia '90. As well as in the English First Division. While McGrath was chosen for a Football League XI against the Rest of the World at Wembley in 1987, stifling the influence of Lineker and Diego Maradona.

But is McGrath the man to handle Haaland?

"No thank you," was his reply to Lineker's nomination. 

Though Paul is, to be fair, 63 now. 

