I would have been tempted by Foxes return, says O’Neill

Martin O’Neill admits he would have been tempted by an approach from Leicester after recently being linked with a return to his former club.

Former Ireland boss O’Neill was touted as a short-term solution as the Foxes battle relegation following the departure of fellow former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

The speculation came after 75-year-old Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace and 74-year-old Neil Warnock took charge of Huddersfield for a second time.

However, Leicester turned to former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith on a contract to the end of the season and they have taken four points from two Premier League games in the past week.

O’Neill’s last foray into management was with Nottingham Forest and ended in the summer of 2019, but he felt he could have helped Leicester if approached.

Speaking at a media conference to promote Viaplay TV’s coverage of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers, the 71-year-old said: “If they had asked me, which they didn’t, I think that would have been interesting because you feel as if you could have got some points on the board.

“I’m not saying it would have been a long-term thing. I would have thought about it anyway.

“And since Roy Hodgson is now 114 and Neil Warnock is 112, I think I am quite young!

“But, listen, I have not been proactive in any aspect of that and I’m actually kind of semi-enjoying myself.”

O’Neill believes Rangers face a major test at Hampden on Sunday as he questioned their big-match mentality.

Rangers have not beaten their Glasgow rivals in five matches and failure to arrest that run in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final will mean they finish the season without silverware.

Michael Beale will get the chance to reshape his squad in the summer after replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the mid-season break but he already faces pressure after losing the Viaplay Cup final and falling 13 points behind Celtic in the cinch Premiership.

O’Neill said: “Obviously Celtic have the upper hand at the moment. Victories give you that confidence and self-belief.

“I think Rangers have some decent players, but at big moments they just seem to falter. The last match it was 1-1, a simple headed clearance, they should have dealt with it and almost tried to keep the ball in play. The next thing Celtic are 2-1 in front.

“In big matches Celtic are flying and Rangers don’t seem to be able to nail them at all.

“It comes from results. Obviously the Old Firm matches are massively big. If you can’t win those games then of course confidence suffers greatly.

“So this is a big, big test for Rangers, a really big test for them.

“It’s amazing to say that. Not long ago they were contesting a Europa League final, a kick away from winning it.

“I had a lot of time for Van Bronckhorst as a person and a manager, and a player. I really felt for him, I genuinely did do, I thought it was tough that he lost his job. But, listen, if you are not winning football matches then you know the consequences.”

O’Neill’s former Old Firm rival Alex McLeish believes Rangers will need a moment of inspiration.

“You need a bit of inspiration. Maybe it comes from a set-piece. The captain, (James) Tavernier, has come up with some incredible goals for a full-back, and so many, and scoring from free-kicks.

“If they keep things tight and keep their eye on Jota and Kyogo and don’t give Celtic many openings, then a goal can come from anywhere. I have always liked (Ryan Kent) and felt he had the capability to be a match-winner.”