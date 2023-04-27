Mike Ashley's Sports Direct to become new FAI Cup sponsors

Sports Direct – whom the FAI owed €6.5m at the end of John Delaney’s era – are to become the new title sponsor of the FAI Cup.

DMG Media have held the Blue Riband portfolio since 2015 but it’s understood Mike Ashley’s retail conglomerate will take over when the draw for the first round in July is held. The final will be staged at Lansdowne Road on November 12.

Sports Direct, also the main sponsors of Cork GAA teams since 2021, became embroiled in the FAI governance saga of 2019 when details emerged of a botched apparel deal brokered by ex-chief executive Delaney.

After paying an upfront of sum to the FAI of €6.5m, once Delaney exited the association in April 2019, Ashley chose to terminate the option of paying the same sum again for the kit contract, resulting in a €13m negative cash swing for the indebted football body.

Sports Direct had, under the terms of the deal, access to a 50-seater corporate box for games at Lansdowne Road and became title sponsors of the Summer Soccer Schools.

The FAI’s auditors Deloitte, however, were unaware of a clause which enabled the sponsor to recall the first €6.5m tranche at seven days’ notice.

In practical terms, as the new board tried to clean up remnants, it led to a repayment plan involving €100,000 per month.

Then FAI finance director Alex O'Connell informed stunned delegates at a virtual AGM during the covid era of 2020 that these monthly outgoings would continue till October 2025, added to by 5% interest.

It will be curious to discover how much this six-figure annual sponsorship, which could also include the women’s FAI Cup, will counteract those ongoing liabilities.

The FAI have been replacing sponsors in recent months, including appointing Castore to succeed Umbro, but despite plenty of fanciful soundbites and missed timelines they remain without a marquee brand partner for Stephen Kenny’s men’s team.